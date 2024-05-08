Ukraine holds another round of talks with Portugal on security agreement

Ukraine has held another round of talks with Portugal on concluding a bilateral security agreement to implement the G7 Joint Declaration on Support for our country, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

The Ukrainian official delegation is headed by the Head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, in accordance with the Presidential Decree. Today's round of talks was led by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva.

"We managed to make significant progress in the latest round of negotiations. We look forward to signing the agreement by our leaders in the near future," emphasized Igor Zhovkva.

The parties continued to work on the draft document and agreed on a schedule of upcoming events at the highest level with a view to signing the agreement.