Ukraine holds another round of talks with Portugal on security agreement

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84074 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107960 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150775 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154763 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250916 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174259 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165499 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226208 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34479 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32627 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66665 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34913 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60838 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250916 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226208 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212264 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237994 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224760 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84074 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60838 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66665 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113018 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113908 views
Ukraine holds another round of talks with Portugal on security agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43496 views

Ukraine held another round of negotiations with Portugal on a bilateral security agreement, making significant progress toward the signing of the agreement by their leaders in the near future.

Ukraine has held another round of talks with Portugal on concluding a bilateral security agreement to implement the G7 Joint Declaration on Support for our country, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

The Ukrainian official delegation is headed by the Head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, in accordance with the Presidential Decree. Today's round of talks was led by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva.

"Unprecedented document": Zelenskyy tells what the security agreement with Germany provides for16.02.24, 14:23 • 19675 views

"We managed to make significant progress in the latest round of negotiations. We look forward to signing the agreement by our leaders in the near future," emphasized Igor Zhovkva.

Security Agreement between Ukraine and Finland: The OP published the text03.04.24, 14:59 • 23592 views

The parties continued to work on the draft document and agreed on a schedule of upcoming events at the highest level with a view to signing the agreement.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
g7G7
finlandFinland
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
germanyGermany
portugalPortugal
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

