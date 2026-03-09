$43.730.0850.540.36
Ukraine has taken a key position in the structure of US and German defense exports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1174 views

According to SIPRI, Ukraine ranked second among recipients of US weapons. Germany directs 24% of its defense exports to help Ukrainians.

Ukraine has taken a key position in the structure of US and German defense exports

According to new data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Ukraine has become the second largest recipient of American weapons in the world. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Germany has also identified Ukraine as a priority destination for its defense exports. Almost a quarter of all German arms supplies - 24% - were directed to Ukraine as direct aid. In addition, another 17% of German exports went to other European states, which indicates the general militarization of the region and the strengthening of the collective security system.

Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports12.02.26, 15:47 • 107505 views

SIPRI analysts emphasize that such dynamics significantly change traditional supply maps. While Ukraine is becoming a key consumer for the leaders of the Western military-industrial complex, the share of other traditional buyers is gradually shifting. The high level of support from the United States and Germany has allowed these countries not only to ensure Ukraine's defense capability but also to significantly strengthen their own presence in the European arms market.

Recall

Earlier, we wrote that the volume of international supplies of Russian weapons showed the sharpest decline among all world leaders in the period 2021-2025.

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Germany
United States
Ukraine