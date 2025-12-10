Ukraine has submitted its response to the latest US peace plan draft - Media

Ukraine has submitted its response to the latest draft peace plan to the administration of US President Donald Trump, journalist Barak Ravid of Axios reports on social media X, according to UNN.

Details

"On Wednesday, Ukraine provided the Trump administration with its response to the latest draft US peace plan," Ravid wrote.

Addition

President Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine would soon hand over a document to the US after several rounds of peace talks. This will happen after working with Trump's team and European partners.

Zelenskyy also reported that there are three documents regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine, which concern security guarantees and the reconstruction of Ukraine.