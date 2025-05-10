$41.510.00
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Ukraine has returned three more children aged 12 to 16 from the occupied part of Kherson region

Kyiv

Three Ukrainian children, boys aged 12 to 16, have been returned from the occupied part of the Kherson region. Since the beginning of 2025, 46 children have been returned from occupation.

Ukraine has returned three more children aged 12 to 16 from the occupied part of Kherson region

Ukraine has returned three more children from the part of Kherson region occupied by the Russians. These are boys aged 12 to 16 years. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Oleksandr Prokudin in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

According to Prokudin, among the rescued children was a boy who was 9 years old at the time of the Russian occupation. He was not afraid to defend his pro-Ukrainian position, despite bullying from peers at school, which was supported by teachers.

FSB representatives visited his family, threatening to take his son away from his mother. However, the boy remained steadfast and refused to participate in militarized events and sing the Russian anthem

– the official wrote.

He added that the children are now safe and receiving all the necessary assistance. In total, since the beginning of 2025, 46 children have been returned from temporary occupation from the Kherson region.

Recall

Ukraine has identified almost 16,000 civilians illegally detained by Russia, 1,800 of them are being held in Russia, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

