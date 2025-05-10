Ukraine has returned three more children aged 12 to 16 from the occupied part of Kherson region

Ukraine has returned three more children from the part of Kherson region occupied by the Russians. These are boys aged 12 to 16 years. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Oleksandr Prokudin in Telegram, reports UNN.

According to Prokudin, among the rescued children was a boy who was 9 years old at the time of the Russian occupation. He was not afraid to defend his pro-Ukrainian position, despite bullying from peers at school, which was supported by teachers.

FSB representatives visited his family, threatening to take his son away from his mother. However, the boy remained steadfast and refused to participate in militarized events and sing the Russian anthem – the official wrote.

He added that the children are now safe and receiving all the necessary assistance. In total, since the beginning of 2025, 46 children have been returned from temporary occupation from the Kherson region.

Ukraine has identified almost 16,000 civilians illegally detained by Russia, 1,800 of them are being held in Russia, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said.