Ukraine has received 1.9 billion euros of unconditional funding from the EU under the Ukraine Facility Fund for 50 billion euros, the Ministry of Finance reported.

Details

"The state budget of Ukraine has received a tranche of unconditional financing (Pre – financing) in the amount of 1.9 billion euros from the European Union. The funds are provided by the EU financial instrument Ukraine Facility," the report says.

It is reported that "Ukraine will receive the next tranches under the instrument on a quarterly basis, provided that the indicators defined in the plan of Ukraine are met.

As indicated, since the beginning of a full-scale war, the EU has provided Ukraine with almost 35 billion euros of direct budget assistance.

"These funds have helped maintain macroeconomic stability, and also allow us to provide financing for priority budget needs. The EU is a key partner of Ukraine, which continues to play a crucial role in accelerating our victory and strengthening the country's economic sustainability," Ukrainian finance minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

addition

Recently, Ukraine and the European Union signed an agreement totaling 27 billion euros for 2024-2027 under the Ukraine Facility instrument.