NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 75824 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 84441 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 104398 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 180741 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 226059 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139185 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366364 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181163 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149324 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197753 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has received 1.9 billion euros of unconditional funding from the EU under the Ukraine Facility

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21287 views

Ukraine has received 1.9 billion euros of unconditional funding from the EU under the Ukraine Facility Fund program, which contributes to maintaining macroeconomic stability and financing priority budget needs.

Ukraine has received 1.9 billion euros of unconditional funding from the EU under the Ukraine Facility

Ukraine has received 1.9 billion euros of unconditional funding from the EU under the Ukraine Facility Fund for 50 billion euros, the Ministry of Finance reported.

Details

"The state budget of Ukraine has received a tranche of unconditional financing (Pre – financing) in the amount of 1.9 billion euros from the European Union. The funds are provided by the EU financial instrument Ukraine Facility," the report says.

It is reported that "Ukraine will receive the next tranches under the instrument on a quarterly basis, provided that the indicators defined in the plan of Ukraine are met.

As indicated, since the beginning of a full-scale war, the EU has provided Ukraine with almost 35 billion euros of direct budget assistance.

"These funds have helped maintain macroeconomic stability, and also allow us to provide financing for priority budget needs. The EU is a key partner of Ukraine, which continues to play a crucial role in accelerating our victory and strengthening the country's economic sustainability," Ukrainian finance minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

addition

Recently, Ukraine and the European Union signed an agreement totaling 27 billion euros for 2024-2027 under the Ukraine Facility instrument.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
