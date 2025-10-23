Ukraine has never used American long-range weapons to strike the Russian Federation - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine uses only its own weapons, not American ones, to strike the territory of the Russian Federation. He noted that Ukrainian long-range capabilities extend from 150 to 3,000 km.
as reported by UNN.
We have a clear use of long-range capabilities of Ukrainian production. We are the ones who use long-range capabilities of Ukrainian production. From 150 km to 3 thousand km – these are our newest capabilities. The question is how to get additional funding to mass-produce the long-range capabilities that we have (...) I don't know who writes what. We have never used American weapons for long-range strikes on very important targets on Russian territory. This is important. We have used various weapons that have good long-range capabilities, but this was purely on the territory of hostilities.
Recall
On Wednesday, October 22, the WSJ reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump had lifted a key ban on Ukraine's use of Western long-range missiles for strikes on Russia.
US President Donald Trump denied reports of an alleged lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles provided by Western allies.