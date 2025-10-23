Ukraine has never used American long-range weapons to strike the Russian Federation - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has used exclusively its own weapons for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation and has never used American ones. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

We have a clear use of long-range capabilities of Ukrainian production. We are the ones who use long-range capabilities of Ukrainian production. From 150 km to 3 thousand km – these are our newest capabilities. The question is how to get additional funding to mass-produce the long-range capabilities that we have (...) I don't know who writes what. We have never used American weapons for long-range strikes on very important targets on Russian territory. This is important. We have used various weapons that have good long-range capabilities, but this was purely on the territory of hostilities.