Ukraine has never used American long-range weapons to strike the Russian Federation - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1232 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine uses only its own weapons, not American ones, to strike the territory of the Russian Federation. He noted that Ukrainian long-range capabilities extend from 150 to 3,000 km.

Ukraine has used exclusively its own weapons for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation and has never used American ones. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

We have a clear use of long-range capabilities of Ukrainian production. We are the ones who use long-range capabilities of Ukrainian production. From 150 km to 3 thousand km – these are our newest capabilities. The question is how to get additional funding to mass-produce the long-range capabilities that we have (...) I don't know who writes what. We have never used American weapons for long-range strikes on very important targets on Russian territory. This is important. We have used various weapons that have good long-range capabilities, but this was purely on the territory of hostilities.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

On Wednesday, October 22, the WSJ reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump had lifted a key ban on Ukraine's use of Western long-range missiles for strikes on Russia.

US President Donald Trump denied reports of an alleged lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles provided by Western allies.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
State budget
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine