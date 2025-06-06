Ukraine has denied Russia's claims about the alleged start of the exchange of bodies of dead soldiers

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War denied the information spread by the Russian Federation about the beginning of the return of the bodies of dead soldiers within the framework of the agreements in Istanbul, UNN reports.

Statements by representatives of the aggressor state about the alleged start of the return of bodies or repatriation measures based on the results of agreements in Istanbul do not correspond to reality. Preparations are underway for the exchange of seriously ill, seriously wounded, young people and the return of the bodies of fallen defenders - the message says.

The Coordination Headquarters emphasizes that any unilateral statements or actions by representatives of the aggressor state are "just another manipulation regarding the sensitive and important topic of repatriation of the bodies of our Defenders."

The Ukrainian side emphasizes that it is ready to carry out both repatriation measures and exchange prisoners of war, in particular, to exchange "everyone for everyone."

the Russian side reports receiving 42 bodies of dead soldiers and transferring 503 bodies to Ukraine. There is currently no information from official Kyiv regarding this exchange.

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov reported that during the negotiations in Istanbul, an agreement was reached with Russia on the return of 6,000 bodies for 6,000 bodies of dead soldiers.