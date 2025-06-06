Ukraine has denied Russia's claims about the alleged start of the exchange of bodies of dead soldiers

$41.470.01
47.380.18
ukenru
House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 27782 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

11:45 AM • 58781 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

June 6, 07:51 AM • 48065 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 110409 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 154542 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 114667 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 99581 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 91582 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 66634 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92676 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3.5m/s
54%
750mm
Popular news

In Ternopil, the state of atmospheric air is returning to normal, and the radiation background is at an acceptable level

June 6, 06:58 AM • 19207 views

Russian attack on Lutsk: already 16 injured, two missing

09:26 AM • 20204 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 50516 views

"Cobweb" is just the beginning: complex counteraction against Russia will continue, other operations are already being prepared - Washington Post

11:38 AM • 26111 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

01:27 PM • 23056 views
Publications

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

02:47 PM • 5168 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

02:30 PM • 8904 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

01:27 PM • 24012 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

01:00 PM • 27783 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

11:45 AM • 58781 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 51207 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 131199 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 94615 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 136544 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 360404 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

Ukraine has denied Russia's claims about the alleged start of the exchange of bodies of dead soldiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1298 views

The Coordination Headquarters stated that the Russian Federation's statements about the start of the exchange of bodies of the dead within the framework of the agreements in Istanbul are not true. Preparations are underway for the exchange of seriously ill people and the bodies of the dead.

Ukraine has denied Russia's claims about the alleged start of the exchange of bodies of dead soldiers

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War denied the information spread by the Russian Federation about the beginning of the return of the bodies of dead soldiers within the framework of the agreements in Istanbul, UNN reports.

Statements by representatives of the aggressor state about the alleged start of the return of bodies or repatriation measures based on the results of agreements in Istanbul do not correspond to reality. Preparations are underway for the exchange of seriously ill, seriously wounded, young people and the return of the bodies of fallen defenders 

- the message says.

The Coordination Headquarters emphasizes that any unilateral statements or actions by representatives of the aggressor state are "just another manipulation regarding the sensitive and important topic of repatriation of the bodies of our Defenders."

The Ukrainian side emphasizes that it is ready to carry out both repatriation measures and exchange prisoners of war, in particular, to exchange "everyone for everyone."

Let's add

the Russian side reports receiving 42 bodies of dead soldiers and transferring 503 bodies to Ukraine. There is currently no information from official Kyiv regarding this exchange.

Let us remind you

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov reported that during the negotiations in Istanbul, an agreement was reached with Russia on the return of 6,000 bodies for 6,000 bodies of dead soldiers. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Istanbul
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9