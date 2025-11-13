Ukraine has created the first group of instructors for underwater remote demining

Ukraine has established the first interdepartmental national group of instructors who will specialize in training specialists in remote underwater demining. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the group consists of 15 instructors for the operation of underwater remotely operated vehicles, who recently completed a pilot training course. Based on the acquired knowledge, they will train future operators of Deep Trekker Revolution underwater remotely operated vehicles, which significantly expands the country's capabilities to clear important water bodies, such as canals and rivers.

The Black Sea and the Ukrainian part of the Danube Delta are vital waterways for Ukrainian grain exports. And global food security depends on whether we can use them or not. The training of such specialists increases Ukraine's ability to protect critical infrastructure, export logistics, and return water bodies to safe use – in particular for irrigating fields in southern Ukraine. – said Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Ihor Bezkaravainyi.

It is estimated that 13,500 square kilometers of Ukraine's water territories, including the Dnipro River, lakes, and the Black Sea coast, are potentially contaminated with explosive remnants of war. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, SES divers have cleared 190 square kilometers and removed more than 2,800 explosive objects, which is only 1.41 percent of the total contaminated area.

Modern humanitarian demining is impossible without innovation. The use of remotely operated underwater vehicles is not just a technical update, it is a change in the philosophy of safety. Such technologies allow performing complex tasks underwater with minimal risk to our specialists and with maximum efficiency. – said Serhiy Reva, Director of the Department of Mine Action Measures of the Ministry.

For reference

Deep Trekker Revolution remotely operated vehicle systems allow safely finding and identifying ammunition at depths of up to 300 meters, overcoming serious operational challenges such as zero visibility, strong currents, and heavy silting – conditions that make traditional underwater operations extremely dangerous.

Recall

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, demining units of the Security and Defense Forces have neutralized more than 1 million explosive objects. In 2024, 38 km² were demined, and this year – almost 150 km².

