Ukraine has created the first group of instructors for underwater remote demining

$42.010.06
48.610.07
ukenru
02:05 AM • 676 views
House of Representatives ends longest US government shutdown
November 12, 03:53 PM • 22960 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 56288 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 52534 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
November 12, 01:55 PM • 55780 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
November 12, 01:38 PM • 53215 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
November 12, 12:03 PM • 48591 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 63727 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 62934 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 82439 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 28807 views
Does not require inpatient treatment: Saakashvili transferred from clinic to prisonNovember 12, 05:29 PM • 9686 views
Toyota to invest up to $10 billion in the US, opening a new battery plantNovember 12, 05:31 PM • 7070 views
The EU may transfer a 6 billion euro tranche to Ukraine tomorrowNovember 12, 05:36 PM • 13695 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 18698 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 55968 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 74607 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhotoNovember 12, 11:09 AM • 49456 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 65528 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 132410 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Canada
Vatican City
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 18867 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 28994 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 23217 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 62441 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 62649 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Starlink
Bild

Ukraine has created the first group of instructors for underwater remote demining

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

Ukraine has formed the first interdepartmental national group of 15 instructors to train specialists in remote underwater demining. This will expand the country's capabilities to clear water bodies of explosive ordnance, increasing the safety of critical infrastructure and export logistics.

Ukraine has created the first group of instructors for underwater remote demining

Ukraine has established the first interdepartmental national group of instructors who will specialize in training specialists in remote underwater demining. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the group consists of 15 instructors for the operation of underwater remotely operated vehicles, who recently completed a pilot training course. Based on the acquired knowledge, they will train future operators of Deep Trekker Revolution underwater remotely operated vehicles, which significantly expands the country's capabilities to clear important water bodies, such as canals and rivers.

The Black Sea and the Ukrainian part of the Danube Delta are vital waterways for Ukrainian grain exports. And global food security depends on whether we can use them or not. The training of such specialists increases Ukraine's ability to protect critical infrastructure, export logistics, and return water bodies to safe use – in particular for irrigating fields in southern Ukraine.

– said Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Ihor Bezkaravainyi.

It is estimated that 13,500 square kilometers of Ukraine's water territories, including the Dnipro River, lakes, and the Black Sea coast, are potentially contaminated with explosive remnants of war. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, SES divers have cleared 190 square kilometers and removed more than 2,800 explosive objects, which is only 1.41 percent of the total contaminated area.

Modern humanitarian demining is impossible without innovation. The use of remotely operated underwater vehicles is not just a technical update, it is a change in the philosophy of safety. Such technologies allow performing complex tasks underwater with minimal risk to our specialists and with maximum efficiency.

– said Serhiy Reva, Director of the Department of Mine Action Measures of the Ministry.

For reference

Deep Trekker Revolution remotely operated vehicle systems allow safely finding and identifying ammunition at depths of up to 300 meters, overcoming serious operational challenges such as zero visibility, strong currents, and heavy silting – conditions that make traditional underwater operations extremely dangerous.

Recall

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, demining units of the Security and Defense Forces have neutralized more than 1 million explosive objects. In 2024, 38 km² were demined, and this year – almost 150 km².

Ukraine signed a 1.5 million euro agreement with Italy and UNDP on humanitarian demining20.06.25, 19:51 • 3564 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyTechnologies
Technology
State Emergency Service of Ukraine