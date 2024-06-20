ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 6458 views

Ukraine has become a full member of the Observatory for teaching history in Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21163 views

Ukraine became a full member of the Observatory for teaching history in Europe after being an observer state for a year.

Ukraine has become a full member of the Observatory for teaching history in Europe

Ukraine has become a full member country of the Observatory for teaching history in Europe (OHTE). Prior to that, our state was in OHTE as an observer for a year. This is stated in the statement of the Council of Europe office in Ukraine, reports UNN

After one year of membership as an observer state, Ukraine joined the Observatory for the teaching of history in Europe (OHTE) as a full member state in June 2024

- the statement reads.

As an observer state that joined OHTE on 1 June 2023, Ukraine was included in part of the study on the state of history teaching in Europe.   

It is noted that  the participation of more countries in the work of the Observatory will allow us to get a more complete picture of the state of history teaching in Europe.

As the minister of education and science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi noted in his letter to the secretary general of the Council of Europe,  Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine once again confirmed the need to change approaches and practices in teaching history, the importance of introducing changes in curricula and historiography.

"Reforms in teaching history in Europe are crucial for European security, especially at a time when global peace is under threat. We believe that membership in OHTE will provide unique opportunities for discussing the link between teaching history and teaching peace," Lesovoy said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyPolitics
Council of Europe
European Union
Ukraine
