Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92374 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109501 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152247 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156092 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252138 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174551 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165747 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148388 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226826 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39747 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 74053 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 42145 views
March 1, 05:22 PM • 34989 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 67554 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252138 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226826 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212789 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238501 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225219 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92374 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 67554 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 74053 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113284 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114165 views
Hrushevsky's History of Ukraine-Rus appeared on Ukrainian bookshelves abroad

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27522 views

Canada donated sets of Mykhajlo Hrushevsky's 10-volume History of Ukraine-Rus' for the Ukrainian Bookshelf project, which will be placed in libraries abroad, preserving Ukrainian history.

Ukrainian bookshelves, which operate in the world's leading libraries as part of the project of the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, have been replenished with Mykhailo Hrushevsky's History of Ukraine-Rus'. This was reported by the Office of the President, UNN reports.

Details

10 sets of Mykhajlo Hrushevsky's ten-volume History of Ukraine-Rus' were donated to the Ukrainian Bookshelf project by the Embassy of Canada in Ukraine and the Canadian Institute of Ukrainian Studies. The English translation and publication was carried out by the Petro Yatsyk Center for Ukrainian History at the Canadian Institute of Ukrainian Studies at the University of Alberta.

The presentation and handover of the publication was organized on the territory of St. Sophia of Kyiv.

The program was attended by well-known contemporary historians of Ukraine, the United States, and Canada who study Ukrainian history, such as Yaroslav Hrytsak, Serhiy Plohiy, and Frank Sysyn.

Olena Zelenska thanked for the unique publication and emphasized its importance.

This is not only Mykhajlo Hrushevsky's life's work; it is the first academic history of Ukraine as a separate state, dating back to Kyivan Rus. For us, modern Ukrainians, it seems to be a familiar fact. But at the time when Hrushevsky began his work, the era of Kievan Rus had long been "monopolized" by the Russian Empire. Thus, Hrushevsky radically changed the imperial focus, opening the history of an entire nation to the world and to himself. And today, when Russia is once again trying to rewrite history and erase Ukraine from it, Professor Hrushevsky's work is once again in defense of facts and historical truth. And it is especially important that through the Ukrainian Bookshelf project, the book will reach not only academia, but also everyone

summarized the first lady.
Image

About the project Ukrainian Bookshelves

The project to distribute Ukrainian books has more than 190 shelves in 46 countries (Austria, Turkey, Lithuania, Slovakia, Sweden, Czech Republic, France, the Netherlands, Greece, Latvia, Finland, Jordan, Croatia, Lebanon, Japan, Belgium, Albania, Republic of Korea, Poland, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Norway, Moldova, Qatar, Slovenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Portugal, South Africa, Cyprus, UAE, Namibia, North Macedonia, Hungary, Indonesia, Armenia, Great Britain, Serbia, the United States, Romania, Singapore, Mexico, Denmark, Argentina, Canada), as well as at the headquarters of the international organization UNESCO. The assortment of shelves includes more than 47 thousand books.

A Ukrainian bookshelf appeared in Mexico - Olena Zelenska supported the cultural event30.11.23, 17:48 • 29802 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCulture

