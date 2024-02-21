Hrushevsky's History of Ukraine-Rus appeared on Ukrainian bookshelves abroad

Ukrainian bookshelves, which operate in the world's leading libraries as part of the project of the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, have been replenished with Mykhailo Hrushevsky's History of Ukraine-Rus'. This was reported by the Office of the President, UNN reports.

Details

10 sets of Mykhajlo Hrushevsky's ten-volume History of Ukraine-Rus' were donated to the Ukrainian Bookshelf project by the Embassy of Canada in Ukraine and the Canadian Institute of Ukrainian Studies. The English translation and publication was carried out by the Petro Yatsyk Center for Ukrainian History at the Canadian Institute of Ukrainian Studies at the University of Alberta.

The presentation and handover of the publication was organized on the territory of St. Sophia of Kyiv.

The program was attended by well-known contemporary historians of Ukraine, the United States, and Canada who study Ukrainian history, such as Yaroslav Hrytsak, Serhiy Plohiy, and Frank Sysyn.

Olena Zelenska thanked for the unique publication and emphasized its importance.

This is not only Mykhajlo Hrushevsky's life's work; it is the first academic history of Ukraine as a separate state, dating back to Kyivan Rus. For us, modern Ukrainians, it seems to be a familiar fact. But at the time when Hrushevsky began his work, the era of Kievan Rus had long been "monopolized" by the Russian Empire. Thus, Hrushevsky radically changed the imperial focus, opening the history of an entire nation to the world and to himself. And today, when Russia is once again trying to rewrite history and erase Ukraine from it, Professor Hrushevsky's work is once again in defense of facts and historical truth. And it is especially important that through the Ukrainian Bookshelf project, the book will reach not only academia, but also everyone summarized the first lady.

About the project Ukrainian Bookshelves

The project to distribute Ukrainian books has more than 190 shelves in 46 countries (Austria, Turkey, Lithuania, Slovakia, Sweden, Czech Republic, France, the Netherlands, Greece, Latvia, Finland, Jordan, Croatia, Lebanon, Japan, Belgium, Albania, Republic of Korea, Poland, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Norway, Moldova, Qatar, Slovenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Portugal, South Africa, Cyprus, UAE, Namibia, North Macedonia, Hungary, Indonesia, Armenia, Great Britain, Serbia, the United States, Romania, Singapore, Mexico, Denmark, Argentina, Canada), as well as at the headquarters of the international organization UNESCO. The assortment of shelves includes more than 47 thousand books.

