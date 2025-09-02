Ukraine has agreed on a framework for further contacts with the "Coalition of the Willing" regarding security guarantees - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine has agreed on a basis for further contacts with members of the coalition of the willing regarding the real content of security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Today, we agreed on a basis for further contacts with members of the coalition of the willing regarding the real content of security guarantees for Ukraine. We are working – very actively – with the US team. In the near future, we will talk with the leaders of partner countries in Europe. We are filling our formats, including Ukraine – Northern Europe, as well as the Washington format, with as much substance as possible. - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that work on sanctions is also ongoing, particularly with the EU, Great Britain, and other partners.

Synchronization of sanctions – ours and partners' – is one of the main tasks for autumn. - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that a meeting of the coalition of the willing will take place on Thursday, where the prepared points for security guarantees will be discussed.