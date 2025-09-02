Ukraine has agreed on a framework for further contacts with the "Coalition of the Willing" regarding security guarantees - Zelenskyy

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
September 2, 11:50 AM • 37696 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 64926 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 107266 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 122960 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 67694 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 130331 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 47754 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 85439 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53206 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 108142 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.5m/s
44%
748mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 215137 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 214956 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 204611 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 201295 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 195797 views
Publications
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 37694 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 10:24 AM • 107263 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 122957 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in SeptemberSeptember 2, 06:50 AM • 74432 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 130331 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
United States
State Border of Ukraine
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000Photo02:15 PM • 5882 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 22682 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 26047 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 40849 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 85439 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
The New York Times
ChatGPT
Fox News

Ukraine has agreed on a framework for further contacts with the "Coalition of the Willing" regarding security guarantees - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

President Zelenskyy announced the agreement on a framework for further contacts regarding security guarantees for Ukraine. Active work is also underway to synchronize sanctions with partners.

Ukraine has agreed on a framework for further contacts with the "Coalition of the Willing" regarding security guarantees - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine has agreed on a basis for further contacts with members of the coalition of the willing regarding the real content of security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Today, we agreed on a basis for further contacts with members of the coalition of the willing regarding the real content of security guarantees for Ukraine. We are working – very actively – with the US team. In the near future, we will talk with the leaders of partner countries in Europe. We are filling our formats, including Ukraine – Northern Europe, as well as the Washington format, with as much substance as possible.

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that work on sanctions is also ongoing, particularly with the EU, Great Britain, and other partners.

Synchronization of sanctions – ours and partners' – is one of the main tasks for autumn.

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that a meeting of the coalition of the willing will take place on Thursday, where the prepared points for security guarantees will be discussed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
United Kingdom
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine