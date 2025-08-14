Ukraine handed over, as part of an exchange, a former Ministry of Internal Affairs official who participated in the persecution of Crimean Tatars

As part of an exchange, Ukraine handed over Mykola Fedoryan, former deputy head of the Crimean Interior Ministry department, to Russia. This allowed Ukrainians to be returned from Russian captivity. This was reported by UNN with reference to the "I Want My Own" project.

On August 14, 2025, as part of the state project "I Want My Own," collaborator Mykola Fedoryan departed for the Russian Federation, with the simultaneous return of Ukrainians who found themselves in Russian captivity even before 2022, the report states. - the report says.

It is noted that while holding a position at one of the enterprises in the temporarily occupied territory of our state, he provided transport for FSB employees who conducted illegal searches of Ukrainian citizens, detained them, and transported them to places of detention.

On August 14, Ukraine carried out an exchange, returning 84 people, including military personnel and civilians. Some of them had been in captivity since 2014, 2016, and 2017.