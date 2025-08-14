$41.510.09
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Ukraine handed over, as part of an exchange, a former Ministry of Internal Affairs official who participated in the persecution of Crimean Tatars

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3042 views

Ukraine handed over Mykola Fedoryan, former deputy head of the Crimean department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, to Russia. This allowed Ukrainians to return from Russian captivity.

Ukraine handed over, as part of an exchange, a former Ministry of Internal Affairs official who participated in the persecution of Crimean Tatars

As part of an exchange, Ukraine handed over Mykola Fedoryan, former deputy head of the Crimean Interior Ministry department, to Russia. This allowed Ukrainians to be returned from Russian captivity. This was reported by UNN with reference to the "I Want My Own" project.

On August 14, 2025, as part of the state project "I Want My Own," collaborator Mykola Fedoryan departed for the Russian Federation, with the simultaneous return of Ukrainians who found themselves in Russian captivity even before 2022, the report states.

- the report says.

It is noted that while holding a position at one of the enterprises in the temporarily occupied territory of our state, he provided transport for FSB employees who conducted illegal searches of Ukrainian citizens, detained them, and transported them to places of detention.

Recall

On August 14, Ukraine carried out an exchange, returning 84 people, including military personnel and civilians. Some of them had been in captivity since 2014, 2016, and 2017.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Ukraine