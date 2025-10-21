Ukraine faces temperature contrast: where to expect frosts and rains on October 22

On Wednesday, October 22, warm weather is expected in the south and west of Ukraine. In the rest of Ukraine, it will be cold, with possible frosts. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

During the day, +12+16 degrees are expected in the south and west of Ukraine, but in Rivne region, the air temperature is expected to be +8+11 degrees, Didenko noted.

In the rest of Ukraine, during the day on Wednesday, +7+12 degrees are expected. At night, +1+8 degrees, with possible frosts during clearings. Local rains will occur in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Cherkasy, Rivne regions, and also in Kyiv region in the evening.

In Kyiv, on October 22, cool weather is expected with a daytime air temperature of up to +9 degrees. No significant precipitation in the capital on Wednesday - the forecaster clarified.

