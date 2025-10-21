Ukraine faces temperature contrast: where to expect frosts and rains on October 22

$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
10:33 AM • 5272 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 10788 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 11517 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 13208 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM • 13678 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 13646 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
06:03 AM • 25962 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
05:35 AM • 20144 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
October 21, 05:00 AM • 17042 views
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
October 20, 03:34 PM • 28445 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
1.6m/s
63%
750mm
Popular news
Spain to transfer 70 generators to Ukraine to strengthen its energy systemVideoOctober 21, 01:40 AM • 13055 views
Chinese Unitree Robotics unveiled a new bionic humanoid robotPhotoVideoOctober 21, 02:37 AM • 15547 views
Ukraine to be covered by a cold atmospheric front on October 21: where to expect rain and frostPhotoOctober 21, 03:36 AM • 5094 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily Mail05:58 AM • 18506 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 16302 views
Publications
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 16303 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-202606:03 AM • 25963 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 34997 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 92211 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 63509 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Bilous
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
State Border of Ukraine
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily Mail05:58 AM • 18507 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 21064 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 77434 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 72168 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 92052 views
Actual
Social network
Film
Gold
The New York Times
The Diplomat

Ukraine faces temperature contrast: where to expect frosts and rains on October 22

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1128 views

On October 22, warm weather up to +16 degrees is forecast in the south and west of Ukraine, while the rest of the territory will be cool, with possible frosts. Local rains will occur in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Cherkasy, Rivne regions and in the evening in Kyiv region.

Ukraine faces temperature contrast: where to expect frosts and rains on October 22

On Wednesday, October 22, warm weather is expected in the south and west of Ukraine. In the rest of Ukraine, it will be cold, with possible frosts. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

During the day, +12+16 degrees are expected in the south and west of Ukraine, but in Rivne region, the air temperature is expected to be +8+11 degrees, Didenko noted.

In the rest of Ukraine, during the day on Wednesday, +7+12 degrees are expected. At night, +1+8 degrees, with possible frosts during clearings. Local rains will occur in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Cherkasy, Rivne regions, and also in Kyiv region in the evening.

In Kyiv, on October 22, cool weather is expected with a daytime air temperature of up to +9 degrees. No significant precipitation in the capital on Wednesday

- the forecaster clarified.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on October 19, the first snow fell in Kyiv region this year .

Ukraine to be hit by frosts, but forecaster predicts warming at the end of October14.10.25, 16:12 • 8418 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv