Thousands of cyberattacks are carried out on Ukraine every month - Fedorov

Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced that Ukraine faces thousands of cyberattacks every month. He stated this during the NV event "Great Digital Transformation. Dialogues about the Future", writes **UNN**.

The number of attacks happening in cyberspace is incredible; it's thousands of attacks every month - Fedorov said.

Fedorov also noted that almost all employees of the Ministry of Digital Transformation use special AI-based software that helps effectively counter viruses.

Our state is going through this with dignity. Almost every one of our employees has special AI-based software installed, which analyzes behavior on the laptop. If there is anomalous behavior, the system reacts instantly. This way, we have already detected several viruses that even antiviruses did not see - the minister said.

Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced that the "єВорог" chatbot, through which data on the movement of Russian equipment can be transferred, has been used by 674,000 Ukrainians.