What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Ukraine expects new defense packages from Western partners - Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects new defense packages from Western partners - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116212 views

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is seeking air defense equipment and weapons from Western allies amid a tense situation at the front to counter Russian aggression.

Ukraine is waiting for air defense and weapons from its Western partners to protect it from Russian aggression. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, UNN reports.

We are working with all our partners to ensure that Ukraine receives sufficient defense packages this month. We have already received another defense package from Germany for Ukraine. These are missiles for air defense, 155-caliber artillery, and other necessary items. Thank you! This is a very timely package. We expect similar steps from our other partners, including the United States. So that this winter, like the last one, the Russian terror could not win.  

- Zelensky said in his address.

Details

The Ukrainian President noted that the situation on the Ukrainian front is very tense. Therefore, the priority of our state is to provide everything necessary for the defense of Ukraine and for our active actions. Ammunition. Drones. Equipment. Personnel.

To survive this year means to survive this whole war. This is an important time. It is decisive in many ways. I am grateful to everyone who realizes this. Who helps the state to become stronger and our soldiers to be able to destroy the enemy. Thank you, guys, for your accuracy! Thank you for your resilience! Thank you to everyone who makes Ukraine stronger!

- thanked the Ukrainian President.

Optional

Over fifty combat engagements took place on the Ukrainian frontline over the last day alone. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , intense fighting continues at the Kupyansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Kherson directions.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics

