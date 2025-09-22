Humanitarian aid from Ukraine has already helped over ten million people in 18 countries - Sybiha on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha discussed humanitarian cooperation and demining with WFP Director Cindy McCain. Ukraine confirmed its role as a guarantor of food stability by providing assistance to 10 million people in 18 countries.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced a productive meeting with World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director Cindy McCain on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.
Details
According to Sybiha, during the meeting, the parties discussed the development of humanitarian cooperation, demining of agricultural lands, and strengthening global food security, which has been disrupted by Russian aggression.
Sybiha emphasized the importance of WFP's participation in ensuring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and highlighted Ukraine's commitment to its role as a guarantor of global food stability. According to him, humanitarian aid from Ukraine has already helped more than 10 million people in 18 countries.
I expressed gratitude to WFP and its team in Ukraine for their unwavering solidarity and support for vulnerable communities, as well as for their joint work on increasing our country's resilience.
Recall
On September 22, a meeting of the UN General Assembly began in New York, where Ukraine will demand a decisive response to Russian aggression.
Zelenskyy, in his evening address, also emphasized an extremely busy diplomatic week, which includes the UN General Assembly and a summit on the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.
According to him, almost two dozen meetings with leaders of various countries are planned, including with US President Donald Trump.