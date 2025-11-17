Ukraine expands ammunition production: 370 new models, including 250 for drones – Ministry of Defense

The Ukrainian defense industry is reaching a new level, demonstrating a breakthrough in the production of ammunition – primarily for unmanned systems, which have become a key tool in modern warfare. As part of the experimental project of the Ministry of Defense, 370 new types of ammunition have already been presented, 250 of which are specially designed for UAVs. This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, writes UNN.

Ukraine's defense industry continues its large-scale rearmament, emphasizing the development of ammunition production necessary for the front. As part of the experimental program of the Ministry of Defense, a record number of new ammunition types have been brought to market – primarily for attack and reconnaissance drones, which are currently the basis of the tactical advantage of Ukrainian forces.

Initially, the initiative was aimed exclusively at providing UAVs, but over time its scope significantly expanded – now the program covers all types of shells. A key element of the reform was deep deregulation, which allowed the removal of requirements that previously hindered the development of defense manufacturers. New approaches opened up opportunities for faster production launches, created conditions for competition, and attracted dozens of new enterprises to the industry.

As a result of the experimental project, 76 new manufacturers have already joined the execution of state contracts. Competition has increased, the product range has expanded, and the capabilities of Ukrainian gunsmiths have grown. – Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

The involvement of new manufacturers has accelerated the development and supply of ammunition for Ukrainian weapons: 370 new types of ammunition have been codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 250 of which are intended for unmanned systems.

