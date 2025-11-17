$42.040.02
48.980.10
ukenru
12:46 PM • 2708 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 6876 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
09:59 AM • 11618 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 30234 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 21735 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 17970 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 20487 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 17, 04:30 AM • 16263 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 25722 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 41859 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
Ukraine expands ammunition production: 370 new models, including 250 for drones – Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

The Ukrainian defense industry has presented 370 new ammunition models, 250 of which are designed for unmanned systems. This was made possible by deregulation and the involvement of 76 new manufacturers in fulfilling state contracts.

Ukraine expands ammunition production: 370 new models, including 250 for drones – Ministry of Defense

The Ukrainian defense industry is reaching a new level, demonstrating a breakthrough in the production of ammunition – primarily for unmanned systems, which have become a key tool in modern warfare. As part of the experimental project of the Ministry of Defense, 370 new types of ammunition have already been presented, 250 of which are specially designed for UAVs. This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, writes UNN.

Details

Ukraine's defense industry continues its large-scale rearmament, emphasizing the development of ammunition production necessary for the front. As part of the experimental program of the Ministry of Defense, a record number of new ammunition types have been brought to market – primarily for attack and reconnaissance drones, which are currently the basis of the tactical advantage of Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine launches Zbroya platform for arms manufacturers: it will contain all useful information18.08.25, 11:58 • 2894 views

Initially, the initiative was aimed exclusively at providing UAVs, but over time its scope significantly expanded – now the program covers all types of shells. A key element of the reform was deep deregulation, which allowed the removal of requirements that previously hindered the development of defense manufacturers. New approaches opened up opportunities for faster production launches, created conditions for competition, and attracted dozens of new enterprises to the industry.

As a result of the experimental project, 76 new manufacturers have already joined the execution of state contracts. Competition has increased, the product range has expanded, and the capabilities of Ukrainian gunsmiths have grown.

– Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

The involvement of new manufacturers has accelerated the development and supply of ammunition for Ukrainian weapons: 370 new types of ammunition have been codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 250 of which are intended for unmanned systems. 

Ukrainian army's arsenal replenished with over a hundred new types of weapons and equipment in October - Ministry of Defense10.11.25, 16:55 • 5759 views

Stepan Haftko

