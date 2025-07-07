Ukraine eliminated a drug smuggling channel worth UAH 7 million: operation details

Ukrainian law enforcement officers liquidated a drug smuggling channel and seized cocaine worth almost 7,000,000 hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Lviv Oblast.

Details

The organizer of drug and psychotropic smuggling into Ukraine turned out to be a resident of Lviv. For these actions, he involved a number of people, including drivers — international carriers. They picked up cocaine and drug-containing pills, hashish, etc. At the same time, the "goods" were carefully hidden in the luggage compartment: a single batch of "goods" amounted to up to 2 kg.

When the packages entered the territory of Ukraine, they were met by other members of the criminal group, after which the drugs were sold.

Operatives of the strategic investigations department in Lviv Oblast, investigators of the investigative department of the regional police, together with the SBU, participated in the operation to liquidate the smuggling channel. A batch of cocaine - 1.5 kg - was found and seized from one of the detainees.

Currently, the organizer of the criminal channel is abroad. He, as well as his accomplice, have been notified of suspicion under Articles 305 (smuggling of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues or precursors or falsified medicinal products) and 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues). The sanction of the articles provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

Recall

