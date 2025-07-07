Ukraine eliminated a drug smuggling channel worth UAH 7 million: operation details

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 8312 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 31079 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 45239 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 63235 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 117037 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 53974 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 77987 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 136072 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 130904 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 260258 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+33°
3m/s
31%
744mm
Popular news
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the regionJuly 7, 06:56 AM • 101373 views
Macron and Starmer differ on aid to Ukraine and Trump: detailsJuly 7, 08:09 AM • 68510 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 41660 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 17680 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standards02:00 PM • 10770 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceled02:21 PM • 8401 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heat02:20 PM • 8449 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standards02:00 PM • 11544 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 18439 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 117037 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 42241 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 260258 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 105068 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 224360 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 248911 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
Medicinal products
Train

Ukraine eliminated a drug smuggling channel worth UAH 7 million: operation details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

Law enforcement officers eliminated a drug smuggling channel, seizing cocaine worth almost 7 million hryvnias. The organizer, a resident of Lviv, involved international drivers to transport drugs, which were then sold in Ukraine.

Ukraine eliminated a drug smuggling channel worth UAH 7 million: operation details

Ukrainian law enforcement officers liquidated a drug smuggling channel and seized cocaine worth almost 7,000,000 hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Lviv Oblast.

Details

The organizer of drug and psychotropic smuggling into Ukraine turned out to be a resident of Lviv. For these actions, he involved a number of people, including drivers — international carriers. They picked up cocaine and drug-containing pills, hashish, etc. At the same time, the "goods" were carefully hidden in the luggage compartment: a single batch of "goods" amounted to up to 2 kg.

When the packages entered the territory of Ukraine, they were met by other members of the criminal group, after which the drugs were sold.

Operatives of the strategic investigations department in Lviv Oblast, investigators of the investigative department of the regional police, together with the SBU, participated in the operation to liquidate the smuggling channel. A batch of cocaine - 1.5 kg - was found and seized from one of the detainees.

Currently, the organizer of the criminal channel is abroad. He, as well as his accomplice, have been notified of suspicion under Articles 305 (smuggling of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues or precursors or falsified medicinal products) and 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues). The sanction of the articles provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that law enforcement agencies liquidated the criminal group "Krasnobalivski", which grew and traded cannabis, and also distributed psychotropics through messengers. According to the investigation, the perpetrators " раскрутили" a business with a monthly income of over 20 million UAH.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Lviv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9