Ukraine doesn't plan to turn off the lights tomorrow
Kyiv • UNN
According to Ukrenergo, there are no plans for stabilization power outages in Ukraine on May 31, but if the situation in the energy system changes, measures will be announced to limit consumption.
In Ukraine, there are no plans for stabilization blackouts tomorrow, reports UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.
No shutdown is expected on May 31. If the situation in the power system changes, the application of consumption restriction measures will be notified additionally
