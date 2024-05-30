Ukraine is negotiating to increase the volume of electricity imports from Europe to more than 2 GW - Shmygal

Currently, Ukraine can import no more than 1.7 kW of electricity from Europe, but negotiations are currently underway to increase the volume of imports to more than 2 GW. This was stated by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

"Another element of our energy sustainability is the import of electricity from Europe.

Currently, we can import no more than 1.7 GW. We are negotiating to increase the volume to more than 2 GW. We have all the technical capabilities for this, " Shmygal said.

On May 24, energy minister Herman Galushchenko said during the "hour of questions to the government" in the Verkhovna Rada that by winter The European Union will increase the capacity for electricity supplies to Ukraine.

Due to solar generation and the failure to repair two NPP power units, planned shutdowns of consumers have not been applied for several days . However, the situation may change if a significant deficit is again recorded in the system.