Ukraine has called on the IOC and the International Fencing Federation to prevent Sofia Velikaya from participating in the FIE Athletes' Commission.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 808 views

The NOC, the Ministry of Sports, and the Fencing Federation of Ukraine have called for the prevention of a Russian citizen, a major in the Russian Armed Forces and a confidante of Putin, from being allowed to run for election to the FIE Athletes' Commission. This violates the principles of the FIE and the recommendations of the IOC.

Ukraine has called on the IOC and the International Fencing Federation to prevent Sofia Velikaya from participating in the FIE Athletes' Commission.

Ukraine called on the IOC and the International Fencing Federation to prevent Russian Sofia Velikaya from participating in the FIE Athletes' Commission

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Fencing Federation of Ukraine called on the International Olympic Committee and the International Fencing Federation (FIE) to prevent the candidacy of Russian Sofia Velikaya from participating in the elections to the FIE Athletes' Commission. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NOC of Ukraine in Telegram.

Details

In the appeal to international sports organizations, it is emphasized that Sofia Velikaya is a citizen of the Russian Federation, a major of the Russian Armed Forces (according to the official website of CSKA).

In addition, she was a confidant of Russian dictator Putin in the 2024 elections. According to the IOC criteria, such a person cannot be recognized as neutral, has no right to participate in the international sports movement, let alone claim to represent the interests of athletes of the world.

- the statement reads.

Ukraine demands that gymnast Melnikova be stripped of her neutral status for supporting the war 30.04.25, 18:49 • 15637 views

The signatories of the letter emphasize that the FIE violates its own principles and the IOC recommendations of March 28, 2023.

Ukraine calls on the FIE to verify the facts in the letter and take measures to prevent Velikaya from participating in the elections to the Athletes' Commission.

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and the Fencing Federation of Ukraine stressed that the aggressor countries use sports not for dialogue and unity, but as a tool of propaganda.

Ukraine once again confirms its unwavering position: as long as Russian troops, with the support of the Belarusian regime, continue the criminal war against the Ukrainian people, Russian and Belarusian athletes should not participate in the international sports movement in any status

- the statement reads.

FIFA President hopes for Russia's return to football: what UEFA says04.04.25, 02:55 • 6565 views

Let us remind you

Ukrainian sports leaders have appealed to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) to maintain sanctions against Russian and Belarusian athletes and continue to prevent them from participating in international competitions.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SportsPolitics
