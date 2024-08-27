Ukraine convicts 126 Russian war criminals

During the full-scale war in Ukraine, more than 136 thousand war crimes were registered by the Russian Federation. 126 war criminals have been convicted. This was announced by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, UNN reports with reference to the OGP.

More than 660 suspects have been identified, and 126 war criminals have been convicted. More than a hundred officers of the Russian Armed Forces, including generals and admirals, have been prosecuted. Even this huge number of war crimes is not final, as Ukraine has no data from the temporarily occupied territories - Kostin said.

Addendum

Kostin reported that the country of the Global South will open criminal proceedings regarding crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.