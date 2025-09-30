Ukraine completes screening within EU accession talks: government calls it an "historic step"

Ukraine has successfully completed the final stage of screening its legislation for compliance with European Union norms, paving the way for the start of negotiations on the country's EU membership. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, writes UNN.

Details

This is a historic step towards the European Union – Kuleba stated.

On September 29-30, Ukraine, together with the European Commission, held final meetings dedicated to "Regional Policy and Coordination of Structural Instruments." The Ministry of Development is responsible for this area on the path to EU accession.

According to Kuleba, the screening process lasted 15 months and was one of the fastest among all candidate countries. During this time, 34 bilateral meetings with the European Commission took place, over 700 presentations were made, and responses to 9,000 pages of questionnaires were prepared. Representatives of more than 70 government agencies participated in the work.

Such a scale and pace of work has become an unprecedented example of our ability to move forward even during wartime – Kuleba noted.

According to him, regional policy in Ukraine is not only a negotiating direction but also a practical tool for recovery.

Almost all regions and 93% of communities have their own development strategies, coordinated with each other, on the basis of which decisions are made on financing both reconstruction and development projects – the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

Ukraine also demonstrated its experience of cooperation with the EU through 276 Interreg projects worth over 105 million euros and presented digital transparency tools for communities.

Special attention was paid to the impact of the war on regional development: four types of territories were identified depending on the security situation, and special support programs were created for frontline communities.

Kuleba thanked the team of the Ministry of Development, the government, and international partners for their work: "It is thanks to their dedication and professionalism that we managed to complete the screening in record time and prove that Ukraine is ready for the next stage of European integration."

Ahead are the official conclusions of the European Commission, which will form the basis for further adaptation of Ukrainian legislation and the next steps on the path to the EU.

