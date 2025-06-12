$41.510.04
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
Ukraine calls on Russia not to delay the prisoner exchanges agreed in Istanbul - Coordination Headquarters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 620 views

Ukraine adheres to the agreements on prisoner exchanges agreed in Istanbul. The Coordination Headquarters stated that Russia proposed to postpone the exchanges, but Ukraine insisted on continuing.

Ukraine strictly adheres to the agreements on prisoner exchanges that were agreed upon in Istanbul. And statements that Ukraine is allegedly not ready for "daily exchanges" are a continuation of information manipulation and another portion of disinformation from the Russian Federation. This was stated by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, reports UNN.

Ukraine strictly adheres to the agreements on prisoner exchanges that were agreed upon in Istanbul and hopes for the readiness of the Russian side to do so. Today, after the successful completion of another stage of the exchange of seriously wounded and seriously ill prisoners, the Russian side stated that Ukraine was allegedly not ready for "daily exchanges." We regard such a statement as a continuation of information manipulation and another portion of disinformation from the Russian Federation, which accompanies all stages of exchanges in accordance with the agreements in Istanbul.

 - the statement reads.

Details

The Coordination Headquarters emphasized that it was the Russian side that proposed postponing the exchanges to later dates, but at the insistence of the Ukrainian negotiating group, the exchanges will continue and they are scheduled for the coming days.

Recall

Ukraine has carried out the second stage of the return of seriously wounded and seriously ill Ukrainian soldiers.

