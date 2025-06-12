Ukraine calls on Russia not to delay the prisoner exchanges agreed in Istanbul - Coordination Headquarters

Ukraine strictly adheres to the agreements on prisoner exchanges that were agreed upon in Istanbul. And statements that Ukraine is allegedly not ready for "daily exchanges" are a continuation of information manipulation and another portion of disinformation from the Russian Federation. This was stated by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, reports UNN.

Ukraine strictly adheres to the agreements on prisoner exchanges that were agreed upon in Istanbul and hopes for the readiness of the Russian side to do so. Today, after the successful completion of another stage of the exchange of seriously wounded and seriously ill prisoners, the Russian side stated that Ukraine was allegedly not ready for "daily exchanges." We regard such a statement as a continuation of information manipulation and another portion of disinformation from the Russian Federation, which accompanies all stages of exchanges in accordance with the agreements in Istanbul. - the statement reads.

Details

The Coordination Headquarters emphasized that it was the Russian side that proposed postponing the exchanges to later dates, but at the insistence of the Ukrainian negotiating group, the exchanges will continue and they are scheduled for the coming days.

Recall

Ukraine has carried out the second stage of the return of seriously wounded and seriously ill Ukrainian soldiers.