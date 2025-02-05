Ukraine calls on Britain to scale up investments in arms production

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga discussed with his British counterpart David Lammy the expansion of Ukraine's long-range capabilities. Kyiv called on Britain to scale up investments in Ukrainian weapons production.

UNN reports this with reference to the Foreign Ministry.

During the talks, the diplomats discussed further military assistance to Ukraine, increasing the cost of war for the aggressor, strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and resilience, and increasing sanctions pressure on Russia. The parties agreed that the only realistic way to end the Russian aggression is to implement the concept of “peace through strength.

Sibiga expressed his deep gratitude to the UK for announcing a new package of support for Ukraine worth 55 million pounds.

This funding for social, humanitarian and energy programs will strengthen our resilience, and this assistance is very timely - emphasized Sibiga.

The Foreign Minister also thanked the UK for training several tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers under the Interflex program and discussed with his counterpart the possibility of expanding it. The diplomats paid special attention to the development of the defense industry, in particular the expansion of Ukraine's long-range capabilities.

The priority is the production of drones, which play an important role in modern combat operations. I called on the British side to scale up investments in Ukrainian arms production - said Sibiga.

The Foreign Minister said that the parties agreed on the need to continue using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

In the near future, the funds from the loan of more than two billion pounds provided by the UK, received from these assets, will be used.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Ukraine with a new support package worth 55 million pounds (66 million euros).