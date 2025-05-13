Ukraine calls on Brazil to use its authoritative voice to ensure a direct meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin takes place

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha held telephone conversations with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Mauro Vieira. Sybiha called on Brazil to support an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, and also called on the country to use its voice in the dialogue with Russia so that a direct meeting between Ukrainian President Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would take place. This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

I had a telephone conversation with Minister Mauro Vieira regarding peace efforts and active diplomatic contacts this week. I called on Brazil to support an unconditional 30-day ceasefire as a basis for effective peace negotiations - Sybiha wrote.

He added that he confirmed the readiness of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to meet with Putin in Turkey.

He called on Brazil to use its authoritative voice in the dialogue with Russia so that this direct meeting at the highest level would take place – added Sybiha.

Let us remind

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he is ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Ankara or Istanbul. If Putin arrives, the Ukrainian leader is ready to do everything to agree on a ceasefire.