Ukraine calls on Brazil to use its authoritative voice to ensure a direct meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin takes place

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 15820 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 39117 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 40452 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 91949 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 55130 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 115756 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 117374 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 87862 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 64761 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63603 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2m/s
53%
747mm
Popular news

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 61671 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 57025 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 52182 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 43051 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

10:29 AM • 58090 views
Publications

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 8944 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 91955 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 115760 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 117378 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 139490 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 43561 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 52664 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 57479 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 62102 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 56562 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Ukraine calls on Brazil to use its authoritative voice to ensure a direct meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin takes place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

Andriy Sybiha called on Brazil to support a 30-day ceasefire and use its influence for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin. The President of Ukraine is ready for negotiations in Turkey.

Ukraine calls on Brazil to use its authoritative voice to ensure a direct meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin takes place

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha held telephone conversations with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Mauro Vieira. Sybiha called on Brazil to support an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, and also called on the country to use its voice in the dialogue with Russia so that a direct meeting between Ukrainian President Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would take place. This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

I had a telephone conversation with Minister Mauro Vieira regarding peace efforts and active diplomatic contacts this week. I called on Brazil to support an unconditional 30-day ceasefire as a basis for effective peace negotiations 

- Sybiha wrote.

He added that he confirmed the readiness of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to meet with Putin in Turkey.

He called on Brazil to use its authoritative voice in the dialogue with Russia so that this direct meeting at the highest level would take place 

– added Sybiha.

Let us remind

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he is ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Ankara or Istanbul. If Putin arrives, the Ukrainian leader is ready to do everything to agree on a ceasefire.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Andrii Sybiha
Brazil
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$103,194.50
S&P 500
$5,886.16
Tesla
$322.42
Газ TTF
$35.64
Золото
$3,247.95
Ethereum
$2,543.90