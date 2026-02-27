Ukraine called on Botswana to officially raise the issue of recruiting its citizens for Russia's war

Ukraine has reacted to the statement by the Ministry of International Affairs of the Republic of Botswana regarding reports of possible recruitment of its citizens to participate in Russia's war against Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, according to UNN.

Details

Ukraine took note of the statement issued by the Ministry of International Affairs of the Republic of Botswana on February 26, regarding reports of Botswanan citizens being recruited to participate in Russia's war against Ukraine. - Sybiha noted.

According to him, the Ukrainian side positively assesses the steps taken by the Government of Botswana to verify this information.

We welcome the efforts of the Government of Botswana to engage with relevant authorities. Ukraine remains open to bilateral dialogue on this issue. - the minister emphasized.

Sybiha called on the Botswanan side to act in accordance with established diplomatic practice.

We call on the Ministry of International Affairs of Botswana to officially raise this issue with the Ukrainian side in accordance with Botswana's established practice of consulting with all interested parties. - he stressed.

The Foreign Minister also stated his readiness to provide additional information.

We are ready to provide available information and assessments based on our intelligence, which may supplement information obtained from other sources. - Sybiha reported.

At the same time, the minister emphasized the immutability of Ukraine's position regarding the participation of foreigners in the war on the side of the Russian Federation.

Ukraine's position remains unchanged: the participation of foreign citizens in Russia's aggressive war has serious and often fatal consequences. In addition, the participation of Botswanan citizens in foreign armed conflicts as mercenaries is prohibited by Botswanan national legislation. - he stated.

Recall

Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi called the march of North Korean troops with the Russian flag in Pyongyang a propaganda farce. He stated that thousands of DPRK soldiers have died fighting on Russia's side against Ukraine.