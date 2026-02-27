Ukraine called on Botswana to officially raise the issue of recruiting its citizens for Russia's war

$43.210.03
51.020.06
ukenru
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11118 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
10:21 AM • 14432 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 25948 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 43361 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 39638 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 36552 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 31693 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 51091 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 22765 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 112379 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.7m/s
69%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Maduro demands closure of drug trafficking case due to blocked funds for lawyersFebruary 27, 04:18 AM • 11474 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 20134 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1280 occupiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a dayPhotoFebruary 27, 04:46 AM • 20587 views
Pakistan's Defense Minister announces the start of an "open war" with AfghanistanFebruary 27, 05:00 AM • 17058 views
British and French paratroopers have completed preparations for a possible deployment of a peacekeeping mission in UkraineFebruary 27, 05:43 AM • 12247 views
Publications
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 4898 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11118 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices10:21 AM • 14432 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 39638 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 51091 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Slovakia
Hungary
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 20150 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 17959 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 48722 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 58373 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 60614 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
Pantsir missile system

Ukraine called on Botswana to officially raise the issue of recruiting its citizens for Russia's war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Ukraine took note of the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Botswana regarding the possible recruitment of its citizens to participate in Russia's war against Ukraine. The Ukrainian side positively assesses the steps taken by the government of Botswana to verify the information and is ready for dialogue.

Ukraine called on Botswana to officially raise the issue of recruiting its citizens for Russia's war

Ukraine has reacted to the statement by the Ministry of International Affairs of the Republic of Botswana regarding reports of possible recruitment of its citizens to participate in Russia's war against Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, according to UNN.

Details

Ukraine took note of the statement issued by the Ministry of International Affairs of the Republic of Botswana on February 26, regarding reports of Botswanan citizens being recruited to participate in Russia's war against Ukraine.

- Sybiha noted.

According to him, the Ukrainian side positively assesses the steps taken by the Government of Botswana to verify this information.

We welcome the efforts of the Government of Botswana to engage with relevant authorities. Ukraine remains open to bilateral dialogue on this issue.

- the minister emphasized.

Sybiha called on the Botswanan side to act in accordance with established diplomatic practice.

We call on the Ministry of International Affairs of Botswana to officially raise this issue with the Ukrainian side in accordance with Botswana's established practice of consulting with all interested parties.

- he stressed.

The Foreign Minister also stated his readiness to provide additional information.

We are ready to provide available information and assessments based on our intelligence, which may supplement information obtained from other sources.

- Sybiha reported.

At the same time, the minister emphasized the immutability of Ukraine's position regarding the participation of foreigners in the war on the side of the Russian Federation.

Ukraine's position remains unchanged: the participation of foreign citizens in Russia's aggressive war has serious and often fatal consequences. In addition, the participation of Botswanan citizens in foreign armed conflicts as mercenaries is prohibited by Botswanan national legislation.

- he stated.

Recall

Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi called the march of North Korean troops with the Russian flag in Pyongyang a propaganda farce. He stated that thousands of DPRK soldiers have died fighting on Russia's side against Ukraine.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
Pyongyang
Botswana
North Korea
Ukraine