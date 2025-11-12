Ukraine becomes world leader in drone production - Bloomberg

Ukraine has quickly become a world leader in drone production: it is rapidly developing its own production and forming a new architecture of its defense industry. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to the publication, about 4 million drones of various types are produced annually in Ukraine. This includes FPV drones, as well as long-range strike systems.

The growth in drone production became possible due to the need for an operational response to Russian aggression, as well as increased demand from the US and NATO, Bloomberg reports. The publication states that this allowed Ukraine to strengthen its position in the domestic and foreign markets.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the admission to operation of more than one hundred new models of weapons and military equipment of domestic production in the last month of the current year. Among the novelties recorded are unmanned aerial systems, electronic warfare systems, and large-caliber artillery shells.