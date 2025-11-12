Ukraine becomes world leader in drone production - Bloomberg

$41.960.02
48.540.04
ukenru
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 2798 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
06:19 AM • 24835 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 07:55 PM • 31160 views
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
November 11, 04:14 PM • 50973 views
On Wednesday, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
November 11, 03:57 PM • 54872 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 84593 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 45384 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 70261 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 56709 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 23990 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"If the parties were reasonable": Trump frustrated by inability to end war between Russia and Ukraine - The AtlanticNovember 11, 10:19 PM • 22171 views
Teenage drug crime in Luhansk region quadrupled since early 2025 - CNSNovember 11, 11:51 PM • 15632 views
Trump: US will pay $3 trillion if Supreme Court cancels tariffsNovember 12, 01:24 AM • 8266 views
Border guards showed the destruction of 9 shelters and 4 vehicles of the occupiers in the South-Slobozhansky directionVideo02:27 AM • 16354 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 4654 views
Publications
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 84593 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 59964 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rectorNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 70261 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 56709 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 104966 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Herman Halushchenko
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Germany
Italy
Brazil
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 3994 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 5300 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 20045 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 35129 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 40047 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Series
Spotify
Leopard 2

Ukraine becomes world leader in drone production - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

Ukraine is rapidly developing its own drone production, manufacturing about 4 million units annually. This has strengthened its market position and met demand, particularly from the US and NATO.

Ukraine becomes world leader in drone production - Bloomberg

Ukraine has quickly become a world leader in drone production: it is rapidly developing its own production and forming a new architecture of its defense industry. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to the publication, about 4 million drones of various types are produced annually in Ukraine. This includes FPV drones, as well as long-range strike systems.

The growth in drone production became possible due to the need for an operational response to Russian aggression, as well as increased demand from the US and NATO, Bloomberg reports. The publication states that this allowed Ukraine to strengthen its position in the domestic and foreign markets.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the admission to operation of more than one hundred new models of weapons and military equipment of domestic production in the last month of the current year. Among the novelties recorded are unmanned aerial systems, electronic warfare systems, and large-caliber artillery shells.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
NATO
United States
Ukraine