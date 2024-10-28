Ukraine asks South Africa for support in G20 and protection from nuclear threats russia
Kyiv • UNN
During his visit to South Africa, Minister Sibiga discussed security and cooperation issues with Lamola. Ukraine called on South Africa to help prevent Russian attacks on nuclear facilities and to simplify the visa regime.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called on South Africa to help prevent Russia's plans to attack Ukraine's nuclear power industry. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also suggested that South Africa consider liberalizing the visa regime for Ukrainian citizens. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.
On Monday, October 28, during his visit to South Africa, Andriy Sybiga and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of South Africa Ronald Lamola held bilateral talks in Pretoria.
Sibiga expressed hope that South Africa's G20 presidency, which will begin in December, will provide strong leadership in addressing regional and global challenges, including Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
This war is not just about Ukraine, it directly affects millions of people in Africa and other parts of the world. That is why we share a common goal: a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine
The Minister called for keeping Ukraine in the focus of the G20. Sibiga also emphasized that South Africa's participation in the second Global Peace Summit is important for Ukraine.
The Foreign Minister invited South Africa to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and received assurances of South Africa's participation in a conference in Canada in a few days.
According to the Foreign Minister, Russia is currently intensifying its attacks on Ukrainian ports and agriculture to weaken the Ukrainian economy and global food security.
Ukraine is counting on South Africa's clear position on protecting freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, given the intensification of Russian attacks against Ukrainian port infrastructure, Sibiga said.
Sibiga spoke about the risk of Russian strikes on elements of the Ukrainian nuclear power industry. He called on South Africa to help prevent this scenario and convey to Russia the position that such strikes are unacceptable.
The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also suggested that South Africa consider liberalizing the visa regime for Ukrainian citizens. He noted that such a decision would be an important step for establishing contacts between people, developing business ties, cultural exchange and tourism.
Sibiga reportedly invited Lamola to visit Ukraine.
President of Ghana: War in Ukraine has affected Africa as well16.06.24, 17:28 • 33885 views