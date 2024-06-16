President of Ghana: War in Ukraine has affected Africa as well

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said that the war in Ukraine has an impact on Africa, as it has affected African economies, living standards, and high inflation. Ghana is interested in participating in efforts to find a solution to end the war. Akufo-Addo said this at the end of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports.

We are against this idea of colonialism, of domination in the world, but in this context we look at Russian aggression in Ukraine. The consequences of this aggression go far beyond the conflict. Africa became an accidental victim of this conflict, supply chains were disrupted. This has had a terrible impact on our economies, on living standards, on high inflation. Food prices have skyrocketed and these are some of the consequences of the invasion and so we have an interest in participating in efforts to find a solution to this conflict. A solution to the conflict must be based on a comprehensive, just, lasting peace based on the principles of international law and the UN Charter Akufo-Addo said.

He added that it is necessary to find ways to engage Russia and China in the process of ending the war.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, said that the participants made the right choice, the choice of two security and one humanitarian item, to start moving towards restoring full security and a just peace. The dialogue has taken place and it is clear that it can have very practical consequences.