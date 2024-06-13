Ukraine and the EU will soon extend the “transport visa-free regime” until the end of June 2025

Ukraine and the European Union will soon extend the "transport visa-free regime" until the end of June 2025. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

"Today, the Government approved the order of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appoint authorized persons to sign this agreement. After the visa-free regime is extended, drivers will be able to continue to carry out unauthorized bilateral transportation," Shmyhal said.

He noted that this is a powerful incentive for Ukrainian producers.

"Last year, exports by road to the European Union increased by about 30% compared to 2021. Liberalization also accelerates the import of goods and components needed by domestic businesses," Shmyhal wrote.

Addendum

Ukraine and Montenegro have agreed to liberalize freight transportation from June 2024.