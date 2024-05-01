Ukraine and Poland work to enable children to learn Ukrainian in Polish school programs

The Ministries of Education of Ukraine and Poland are now working to enable Ukrainian children to study Ukrainian language and literature in Polish school programs.

This was reported by Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych in an interview with Sestry.eu, UNN reports .

The real problem is the absence of Ukrainian children in any school system. There are approximately 200 thousand Ukrainian children studying in Polish schools. Relatively speaking, they are covered by the education system. Instead, there is a significant number of children, their number is unknown, who either study online in the Ukrainian education system or do not study anywhere at all - Zvarych said.

He noted that this is an issue that they are trying to deal with in order to put the child's interest first, and on the other hand, to make the parents of these children feel that the state is there for them, that their children will not lose contact with the Ukrainian education system, that they will develop normally in children's society, communicating with their peers.

Therefore, another option is to send your child to a Polish school, and these Polish schools should create conditions for children to preserve their Ukrainian identity. The ministries of education of the two countries are now working to ensure that Ukrainian children have the opportunity to study Ukrainian language and literature in Polish school curricula - Zvarych said.

He emphasized that this is very important for the child as well, because he or she will not be isolated from the society in which he or she lives, and will not lose contact with the Ukrainian language, traditions and culture.

"When this child returns to Ukraine, he or she will be better suited to study in the Ukrainian education system. In addition, we are now working to expand the geographical presence and competencies of the International Ukrainian School, which operates on the basis of distance learning. I believe that the potential of this school is far from being exhausted," Zvarych said.

When asked whether the Ministry of Education and the government of Ukraine are currently working to ensure that Ukrainian children will have the opportunity to study Ukrainian language and literature in Polish schools starting in September: "At least partially. We hear from the Polish side that there are certain technical and legislative difficulties, but if there is political will on both sides, we can reach some result in September.

