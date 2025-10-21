Ukraine and NATO unite efforts to improve battlefield medical care

Ukraine, together with NATO, has launched a project aimed at improving methods of providing medical care directly on the front line. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The agency reported that the project aims to find joint effective solutions by Ukraine and NATO for frontline medical care, taking into account the realities of modern warfare. In particular, ensuring prolonged field assistance and evacuation of the wounded within an 8-kilometer kill zone, where enemy reconnaissance is constantly active, and drone and artillery strikes complicate evacuation.

Key areas for development are: practical concepts, systems or integrated architectures for medical stabilization, concealment of movements, communication and evacuation of the wounded in difficult combat conditions - the post says.

Defense companies and universities from Ukraine and NATO countries can apply to participate in the project.

It is noted that the winners will be able to cooperate with the Alliance and receive support for implementing their solutions in practice.

Recall

Combat medics will be able to get jobs in civilian medicine and acquire new medical specialties through a simplified procedure. The government has identified the development of reintegration programs for combat medics as one of the goals of the Action Program for 2025.

Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive