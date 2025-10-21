Ukraine and NATO unite efforts to improve battlefield medical care

$41.760.03
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
07:07 PM • 8048 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
05:01 PM • 14824 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
October 21, 02:07 PM • 24005 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
October 21, 01:53 PM • 36446 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
October 21, 12:57 PM • 22678 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
October 21, 11:39 AM • 22295 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
October 21, 10:33 AM • 23462 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
October 21, 10:26 AM • 22613 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
October 21, 09:34 AM • 21384 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
Popular news
Mobilization of the only son of a seriously ill father: a court in Lviv region sentenced the acting head of the TCCOctober 21, 11:05 AM • 14299 views
Trump is not interested in the territorial outcome of Russia's war against Ukraine - The Wall Street JournalOctober 21, 11:26 AM • 10908 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 26146 views
Would have symbolic meaning: Kyslytsya drew parallels between Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest and events of 1956October 21, 01:20 PM • 12588 views
Preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest suspended - White House correspondentVideo03:33 PM • 21057 views
Publications
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 21, 01:53 PM • 36444 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 46108 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 44701 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 50478 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 107470 views
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - Media04:48 PM • 6310 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 26186 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 37575 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 28730 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 84816 views
Ukraine and NATO unite efforts to improve battlefield medical care

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Ukraine, in cooperation with NATO, has launched a project to improve medical care on the front line, taking into account the realities of modern warfare. The project focuses on providing field assistance and evacuating the wounded within an 8-kilometer kill zone.

Ukraine and NATO unite efforts to improve battlefield medical care

Ukraine, together with NATO, has launched a project aimed at improving methods of providing medical care directly on the front line. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The agency reported that the project aims to find joint effective solutions by Ukraine and NATO for frontline medical care, taking into account the realities of modern warfare. In particular, ensuring prolonged field assistance and evacuation of the wounded within an 8-kilometer kill zone, where enemy reconnaissance is constantly active, and drone and artillery strikes complicate evacuation.

Key areas for development are: practical concepts, systems or integrated architectures for medical stabilization, concealment of movements, communication and evacuation of the wounded in difficult combat conditions

- the post says.

Defense companies and universities from Ukraine and NATO countries can apply to participate in the project.

It is noted that the winners will be able to cooperate with the Alliance and receive support for implementing their solutions in practice. 

Recall

Combat medics will be able to get jobs in civilian medicine and acquire new medical specialties through a simplified procedure. The government has identified the development of reintegration programs for combat medics as one of the goals of the Action Program for 2025.

Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive25.09.25, 19:19 • 31618 views

Vita Zelenetska

Health
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
NATO
Ukraine