Ukraine and Montenegro start consultations on the preparation of a security agreement - OP

Ukraine and Montenegro have held a meeting to conclude a bilateral security agreement. The document will help strengthen security in Europe and deepen cooperation between the two countries, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

According to the order of the President of Ukraine, the Ukrainian delegation is headed by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak. Today's consultations were held by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva.

"We appreciate Montenegro's unwavering position and unwavering support for Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion. We share common values and look forward to Montenegro's assistance on Ukraine's path to NATO membership. Ukraine and Montenegro also aspire to EU membership and are undoubtedly already contributing to the security and prosperity of Europe," said Ihor Zhovkva.

Ukraine is concluding bilateral security agreements in pursuance of the G7 Joint Declaration adopted last year on July 12 in Vilnius. Our country has already signed 25 agreements with the countries that supported it.