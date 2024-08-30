Ukraine and Montenegro start consultations on the preparation of a security agreement - OP

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129175 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134233 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 221074 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165144 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160147 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146002 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210679 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112717 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197815 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105241 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 98384 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109186 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106062 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 87268 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 76395 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 221039 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 210653 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 197792 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224102 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 211739 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 49057 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 76395 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154712 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153671 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157570 views
Ukraine and Montenegro start consultations on the preparation of a security agreement - OP

Ukraine and Montenegro start consultations on the preparation of a security agreement - OP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20040 views

Consultations were held on a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Montenegro. The document will help strengthen security in Europe and deepen cooperation between the countries on the path to NATO and EU membership.

Ukraine and Montenegro have held a meeting to conclude a bilateral security agreement. The document will help strengthen security in Europe and deepen cooperation between the two countries, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

According to the order of the President of Ukraine, the Ukrainian delegation is headed by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak. Today's consultations were held by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva.

“Fall is the time for results": Zelensky announces new security agreements for Ukraine31.07.24, 20:36 • 39666 views

"We appreciate Montenegro's unwavering position and unwavering support for Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion. We share common values and look forward to Montenegro's assistance on Ukraine's path to NATO membership. Ukraine and Montenegro also aspire to EU membership and are undoubtedly already contributing to the security and prosperity of Europe," said Ihor Zhovkva.

Add

Ukraine is concluding bilateral security agreements in pursuance of the G7 Joint Declaration adopted last year on July 12 in Vilnius. Our country has already signed 25 agreements with the countries that supported it.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics

