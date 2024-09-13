Ukraine and Lithuania discuss acceleration of defense support

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis in Kyiv to discuss ways to speed up defense support for Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Andriy Sybiga expressed his deep gratitude to Lithuania for its willingness to provide a quarter of the national GDP exclusively for the defense and security needs of Ukraine.

"It is important that this figure (0.25% of GDP provided by Lithuania to Ukraine for defense - ed.) will be included in the Lithuanian budget for 2025 and beyond. We are grateful to Lithuania for its comprehensive assistance and strengthening of energy security," the Minister emphasized.

The Minister noted that the main priority for the free world should be the protection of Ukraine and its citizens, not the protection of the Russian aggressor from the Ukrainian army and its long-range weapons.

"Ukraine continues to work with its partners on long-range capabilities, strengthening a reliable air shield, including a decision to shoot down Russian missiles and drones in Ukrainian skies, and lifting restrictions on the use of weapons," the Foreign Minister said.

Latvia will also continue to provide military support to Ukraine, allocating 0.25% of its GDP for defense assistance. The country is also preparing a new aid package for 2025, which will include vehicles, drones, and other military equipment.