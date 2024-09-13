ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Ukraine and Lithuania discuss acceleration of defense support

Ukraine and Lithuania discuss acceleration of defense support

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61825 views

The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Lithuania meet in Kyiv to discuss increased defense assistance. Lithuania plans to allocate 0.25% of GDP to Ukraine's defense needs starting in 2025.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis in Kyiv to discuss ways to speed up defense support for Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Andriy Sybiga expressed his deep gratitude to Lithuania for its willingness to provide a quarter of the national GDP exclusively for the defense and security needs of Ukraine. 

"It is important that this figure (0.25% of GDP provided by Lithuania to Ukraine for defense - ed.) will be included in the Lithuanian budget for 2025 and beyond. We are grateful to Lithuania for its comprehensive assistance and strengthening of energy security," the Minister emphasized.

The Minister noted that the main priority for the free world should be the protection of Ukraine and its citizens, not the protection of the Russian aggressor from the Ukrainian army and its long-range weapons.

"Ukraine continues to work with its partners on long-range capabilities, strengthening a reliable air shield, including a decision to shoot down Russian missiles and drones in Ukrainian skies, and lifting restrictions on the use of weapons," the Foreign Minister said.

Recall 

Latvia will also continue to provide military support to Ukraine, allocating 0.25% of its GDP for defense assistance. The country is also preparing a new aid package for 2025, which will include vehicles, drones, and other military equipment. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics

