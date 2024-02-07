Ukraine and France intensify cooperation to restore the Ukrainian economy

As part of strengthening cooperation, Ukraine and France are implementing joint projects in priority sectors of the Ukrainian economy. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy, UNN reports.

Details

Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko met with a delegation of the French Republic headed by Pierre Elbrun, Special Envoy of the President of the French Republic for Ukraine's Relief and Reconstruction.

The meeting was also attended by Mr. Gael Veyer, Ambassador of France to Ukraine.

The two sides discussed deepening cooperation between the two countries, increasing funding for private sector development, as well as providing technical assistance and French experience in Ukraine.

The head of the Ministry of Economy said that for Ukraine's rapid recovery, Kyiv needs private investment, as it has the highest multiplier effect on the economy.

The key sectors that will be prioritized for investment in 2024-2027 and have the greatest potential for Ukraine's growth are the energy sector, transport and logistics for export, agri-food, critical materials, manufacturing (including green metallurgy), IT and digitalization, green transition and environmental protection - Svyrydenko summarized.

The agency adds that during the meeting the parties discussed the preparation and implementation of bilateral intergovernmental economic agreements and cooperation between the countries in the area of investment guarantees.

Over the past few months, we have been actively working with our French colleagues to prepare several economic cooperation projects to rebuild our economy, attract new investors and provide investment guarantees - summarized the Minister of Economy.

France will provide expert support to Ukraine within the framework of EU accession negotiations

Addendum

Another topic for negotiations was the adoption of the Ukraine Facility, which provides for the allocation of €50 billion in funding over the next 4 years, and programs for financing public and private projects using guarantee instruments as part of one of the components of the Ukraine Facility.

Recall

France is interested in developing cooperation with Ukraine in the nuclear industry. Such cooperation will strengthen the energy security of Ukraine, France and the whole of Europe by reducing dependence on the Russian nuclear industry