Ukraine and France intensify cooperation to restore the Ukrainian economy

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102928 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130175 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130921 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172337 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169931 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276790 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177981 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167039 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148736 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245299 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102557 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 92603 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 89543 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100301 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 43560 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276786 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245297 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230506 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255937 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241776 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 9873 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130174 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104067 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104175 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120447 views
Ukraine and France intensify cooperation to restore the Ukrainian economy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30373 views

France and Ukraine are implementing joint projects in priority sectors of the Ukrainian economy, such as energy and transportation, to strengthen cooperation and support Ukraine's recovery.

As part of strengthening cooperation, Ukraine and France are implementing joint projects in priority sectors of the Ukrainian economy. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy, UNN reports.

Details

Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko met with a delegation of the French Republic headed by Pierre Elbrun, Special Envoy of the President of the French Republic for Ukraine's Relief and Reconstruction.

The meeting was also attended by Mr. Gael Veyer, Ambassador of France to Ukraine.

The two sides discussed deepening cooperation between the two countries, increasing funding for private sector development, as well as providing technical assistance and French experience in Ukraine.

The head of the Ministry of Economy said that for Ukraine's rapid recovery, Kyiv needs private investment, as it has the highest multiplier effect on the economy.

The key sectors that will be prioritized for investment in 2024-2027 and have the greatest potential for Ukraine's growth are the energy sector, transport and logistics for export, agri-food, critical materials, manufacturing (including green metallurgy), IT and digitalization, green transition and environmental protection

- Svyrydenko summarized.

The agency adds that during the meeting the parties discussed the preparation and implementation of bilateral intergovernmental economic agreements and cooperation between the countries in the area of investment guarantees. 

Over the past few months, we have been actively working with our French colleagues to prepare several economic cooperation projects to rebuild our economy, attract new investors and provide investment guarantees

- summarized the Minister of Economy.

France will provide expert support to Ukraine within the framework of EU accession negotiations14.01.24, 04:04 • 100305 views

Addendum

Another topic for negotiations was the adoption of the Ukraine Facility, which provides for the allocation of €50 billion in funding over the next 4 years, and programs for financing public and private projects using guarantee instruments as part of one of the components of the Ukraine Facility.

Recall

France is interested in developing cooperation with Ukraine in the nuclear industry. Such cooperation will strengthen the energy security of Ukraine, France and the whole of Europe by reducing dependence on the Russian nuclear industry

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyNews of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
franceFrance
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

