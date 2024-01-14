France will provide expert support to Ukraine within the framework of EU accession negotiations

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 61169 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107802 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136741 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135309 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175024 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171158 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280865 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178162 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167154 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148810 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102961 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102704 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104699 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 72815 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 46132 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 61169 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280865 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248803 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233931 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259296 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 32944 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136741 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105937 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105944 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122106 views
France will provide expert support to Ukraine within the framework of EU accession negotiations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100305 views

France promises to help Ukraine in the EU accession process, and Minister Sejorn has offered expert assistance in achieving the membership criteria.

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Sejourne has promised that his country will provide expert assistance to speed up Ukraine's achievement of EU accession criteria. UNN reports this with reference to the Service of the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine.

On January 13, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna met with the newly appointed Minister for European and Foreign Affairs of France, Stephane Sejourne, who arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.

"We are very grateful to France, which was one of the first EU member states to offer its expert assistance in the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU. This exchange of experience and expertise will not only strengthen Ukraine on its way to membership, but will also deepen relations between our countries. I would like to emphasize that the country is fully capable of going through all stages of the negotiation process. We have clearly demonstrated that neither the Government nor the Parliament will have any delays or delays when it comes to decisions related to European integration. In addition to a large governmental team, we have strong expertise in civil society," the Vice Prime Minister noted.

For his part, Stéphane Sejourne assured that France will support Ukraine at every step of its European path and is ready to provide expert assistance to speed up Ukraine's achievement of the accession criteria.

Ahead of the European Council's extraordinary summit on February 1, Olga Stefanishyna and Stefan Sejourne discussed the preparation of decisions on Ukraine, including the adoption of a new financial instrument worth EUR 50 billion.

"It is vital for us to have a decision on multi-year assistance, as the relevant mechanism ensures economic stability and predictability of the country in the future. We are counting on France's leadership and support in reaching the appropriate consensus of the Member States," the Vice Prime Minister said.

During the meeting, the participants also discussed the process of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration and expectations from the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington.

"We have a solid basis for making political decisions at the Summit. Since the Summit in Vilnius, we have launched a fully operational NATO-Ukraine Council at all levels, prepared an agenda of reforms in the security and defense sector, a comprehensive assistance plan, and a roadmap for achieving full interoperability. All Allies understand that the next step towards Ukraine's membership in NATO is now. So we will continue to work on this, and we hope for your support," emphasized Olga Stefanishyna.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

