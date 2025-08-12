Ukraine and Czech Republic will increase cooperation on arms production

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 250 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 5880 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 10685 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 17340 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 15386 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 13261 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
08:17 AM • 11808 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
August 12, 06:06 AM • 14264 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
August 12, 05:29 AM • 18863 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 82474 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
44%
755mm
Popular news
Kyivan charged $15-25 thousand for 'removing' men from military registrationAugust 12, 02:50 AM • 22403 views
"Ukraine's future must be based on freedom": UK and Canadian Prime Ministers discuss support for UkraineAugust 12, 03:11 AM • 17779 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 14624 views
Missile strike on training base in Ukraine kills foreign recruits - NYTAugust 12, 06:46 AM • 15900 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August07:04 AM • 21150 views
Publications
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period12:25 PM • 5768 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 10621 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 17278 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 12482 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August07:04 AM • 22026 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jan Lipavský
Andriy Sybiha
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 15334 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 23771 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 180615 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 123941 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 240116 views
Actual
Truth Social
Financial Times
COVID-19
Leopard 2
MIM-104 Patriot

Ukraine and Czech Republic will increase cooperation on arms production

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1048 views

Ukraine and the Czech Republic will continue joint arms production projects, and cooperation will be intensified. The Czech Republic will provide Ukraine with 1.8 million rounds of ammunition by the end of the year and participates in the aviation coalition.

Ukraine and Czech Republic will increase cooperation on arms production

Ukraine and the Czech Republic will continue to implement joint weapons production projects, and this cooperation will only increase. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Czech Republic contributes to our common security and defense. This includes the Czech "ammunition initiative" launched in 2024, thanks to which the Armed Forces of Ukraine are expected to receive about 1.8 million artillery shells by the end of this year.

- Sybiha said.

The minister noted that the supply of ammunition purchased with frozen Russian assets is an example of decisive action by the Czech Republic.

Our defense cooperation is not limited to the supply of important weapons. We highly appreciate the Czech Republic's participation in the aviation coalition, in particular the creation of a training center for Ukrainian F-16 pilots. These are concrete steps that will help protect the skies of Ukraine and Europe. Ukraine and the Czech Republic will continue to successfully implement joint weapons production projects, and this cooperation will only increase.

- Sybiha said.

The Czech Republic has handed over all of its T-72M1 tanks to Ukraine4/9/25, 10:25 PM • 10278 views

Addition

Earlier, UNN reported that the Czech Republic will continue supplying ammunition to Ukraine until 2026.

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
Jan Lipavský
Czech Republic
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon