Ukraine and Czech Republic will increase cooperation on arms production

Ukraine and the Czech Republic will continue to implement joint weapons production projects, and this cooperation will only increase. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský, as reported by UNN.

The Czech Republic contributes to our common security and defense. This includes the Czech "ammunition initiative" launched in 2024, thanks to which the Armed Forces of Ukraine are expected to receive about 1.8 million artillery shells by the end of this year. - Sybiha said.

The minister noted that the supply of ammunition purchased with frozen Russian assets is an example of decisive action by the Czech Republic.

Our defense cooperation is not limited to the supply of important weapons. We highly appreciate the Czech Republic's participation in the aviation coalition, in particular the creation of a training center for Ukrainian F-16 pilots. These are concrete steps that will help protect the skies of Ukraine and Europe. Ukraine and the Czech Republic will continue to successfully implement joint weapons production projects, and this cooperation will only increase. - Sybiha said.

Earlier, UNN reported that the Czech Republic will continue supplying ammunition to Ukraine until 2026.