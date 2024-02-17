Ukraine and Czech Republic discuss defense cooperation and joint arms production

At the meeting, the leaders of Ukraine and the Czech Republic discussed defense support for Ukraine and strengthening cooperation in the defense industry. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel to discuss key aspects of defense support for Ukraine and strengthening cooperation between the defense industries of both countries, including joint arms production.

We appreciate the Czech Republic's support for the Ukrainian peace formula and comprehensive assistance to our country and our people - Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

Earlier, the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, expressed his country's readiness to provide Ukraine with significant amounts of shells. According to him, the possible deliveries included 500,000 155 mm caliber shells and 300,000 122 mm caliber shells.

Presidents of Ukraine and the Czech Republic to discuss supply of shells to Ukraine during meeting in Munich - Presidential Administration