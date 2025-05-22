Ukraine and Canada coordinated their positions on the eve of the G7 summit - OP
Kyiv • UNN
Ihor Brusylo and Cynthia Termorshuizen discussed the action plan and agreed on measures with the participation of the leaders of the countries. Ukraine is grateful to Canada for the invitation to the G7 summit.
Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Brusylo held a video conversation with Canadian Deputy Minister for G7 Summit Cynthia Termorshuizen, reports UNN with reference to the Office of the President.
Details
According to the OP, the main topic of discussion is the coordination of positions of Ukraine and Canada on the eve of the G7 summit, which will be held in Kananaskis, Canada, on June 15-17.
The parties discussed the action plan and agreed on joint measures with the participation of the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Canada, and identified key priorities of our state within the G7 summit.
Ihor Brusylo thanked Canada for inviting Ukraine to participate in the G7 summit.
"This is a strong signal of Canada's unwavering support for our state. It confirms the strategic nature of our relations with Canada and recognition of Ukraine as an important partner in global processes," he stressed.
Special attention during the conversation was paid to strengthening Ukrainian-Canadian relations and expanding cooperation, the OP summarized.
