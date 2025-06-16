Ukraine and Austria signed a joint communique on the return of Ukrainian children from Russia

Ukraine and Austria signed a joint communique on the protection and return of Ukrainian children from Russia and a memorandum of cooperation in the field of agriculture, UNN reports.

The signing took place before a press conference by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Federal President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen.

As part of the official visit to Austria by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a number of documents were signed aimed at intensifying bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Austria.

Thus, the following were signed in the presence of the Presidents of Ukraine and Austria:

· joint communique on the protection and return of Ukrainian children from Russia;

· memorandum of cooperation in the field of agriculture;

· memorandum of understanding on the development of interregional and municipal cooperation;

· memorandum of understanding on the development of cooperation between the Odesa region and the federal state of Upper Austria;

· declaration of intent on political cooperation, as well as cooperation in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

In the presence of the President and the Chancellor:

· political declaration of intent on economic cooperation.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his Austrian counterpart Van der Bellen in Vienna.