UK to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 20723 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 20723 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 39972 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 39972 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 79506 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 79506 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 47554 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 47554 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110351 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110351 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 96930 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112002 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116599 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116599 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148961 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115121 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115121 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 90149 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 46383 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105547 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
05:35 AM • 57890 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 57890 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 40325 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 40325 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 79534 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 79534 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110353 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 110353 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148963 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 139891 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139891 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 172390 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 16094 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 16094 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 40201 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 40201 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132674 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 134561 views

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134561 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 163032 views

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163032 views
UK to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027

UK to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24979 views

The United Kingdom plans to gradually increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, with a further increase to 3%. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called it the largest sustainable increase since the Cold War.

UK defense spending will increase to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 and reach 3% in the long term. According to the British prime minister, this is the largest sustainable growth since the end of the Cold War. This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

We must change our position on national security because the challenge of generations requires a generational response. This will require extremely difficult and painful choices 

- said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Starmer has long faced calls to explain when Labor will fulfill its commitment to increase defense spending from the current level of 2.3% to 2.5%. The pressure has intensified in recent weeks after US President Donald Trump declared his intention to secure a quick ceasefire in Ukraine and questioned the continuation of military support for Europe.

The British military leadership insists on further increasing spending to 2.65% of GDP, which is 10 billion pounds more than in the current budget. Starmer said that defense spending would rise to 2.6% of GDP after 2027, if spending on the UK's intelligence services is taken into account.

Recall

Keir Starmer said that his country would provide 4.5 billion pounds (5.6 billion dollars, 5.43 billion euros) in aid to Ukraine this year. He also announced the largest package of sanctions from Britain since the beginning of the war.

The United Kingdom is also leading the initiative, along with France, to deploy troops to Ukraine to ensure future peace.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
donald-trumpDonald Trump
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

