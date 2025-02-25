UK to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027

UK defense spending will increase to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 and reach 3% in the long term. According to the British prime minister, this is the largest sustainable growth since the end of the Cold War. This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

We must change our position on national security because the challenge of generations requires a generational response. This will require extremely difficult and painful choices - said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Starmer has long faced calls to explain when Labor will fulfill its commitment to increase defense spending from the current level of 2.3% to 2.5%. The pressure has intensified in recent weeks after US President Donald Trump declared his intention to secure a quick ceasefire in Ukraine and questioned the continuation of military support for Europe.

The British military leadership insists on further increasing spending to 2.65% of GDP, which is 10 billion pounds more than in the current budget. Starmer said that defense spending would rise to 2.6% of GDP after 2027, if spending on the UK's intelligence services is taken into account.

Recall

Keir Starmer said that his country would provide 4.5 billion pounds (5.6 billion dollars, 5.43 billion euros) in aid to Ukraine this year. He also announced the largest package of sanctions from Britain since the beginning of the war.

The United Kingdom is also leading the initiative, along with France, to deploy troops to Ukraine to ensure future peace.