UK election likely in second half of the year - Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he is thinking of calling a general election in the United Kingdom in the second half of this year, apparently ruling out holding election this spring, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

"My working assumption is that we will have a general election in the second half of this year," Sunak said .

There have been rumors in recent weeks that Sunak could announce them in May.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused him of "sitting in Downing Street for months, hesitating and delaying while the country wants change".

He said both the country and the Labor Party are ready for the elections.

The last election that can legally be held is January 28, 2025.

Last week, the Labor Party said the spring vote was "the worst kept secret in parliament". The Liberal Democrats urged Sunak to hold the vote in May rather than try to "cling" to power until the end of the year.

But Sunak said: "I have many things I want to do.

He flatly refused to rule out a May election, but reiterated his intention to hold one later this year.

He admitted the past 12 months had been "challenging" but promised there would be a "better year ahead".

"Look, 2023, I'll be honest, it hasn't been an easy year for any of us, it hasn't been an easy year for our country," he said.

He said the country still faces the legacy of COVID, the war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza.

But he added: "I know that 2024 is going to be a better year, I want to make sure that all you believe 2024 is going to be a better year too."