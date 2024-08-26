UAV debris damages private house in Poltava region: woman injured

In the Poltava region, fragments of an enemy drone damaged a private house in the Lubny district, injuring a local resident. This was reported by the head of the RMA Philip Pronin, according to UNN.

The massive enemy attack continues. A private house in the Lubny district was damaged by UAV debris. A woman who lived in the house was wounded. She is being provided with all necessary assistance - Pronin wrote on Telegram.

The head of the RMA also reported that emergency power outages were introduced in Poltava region due to the Russian attack. This order was received from NPC Ukrenergo.

From 14:30 to 23:59, four queues will be used simultaneously in the region.

Detailed information and a list of subscribers' addresses are available on Poltavaoblenergo's website