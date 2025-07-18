UAV attack on Sumy: three people injured

In Sumy, an enemy drone hit civilian infrastructure. The UAV was filled with shrapnel to cause as much damage as possible - three civilians were wounded. The injured were hospitalized, emergency services are working at the scene of the incident. This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.

Details

Around 13:00 and again an hour later, the enemy used attack UAVs against civilian infrastructure. As a result of one of the strikes, three civilians were injured. All of them were taken to the hospital, where they are receiving the necessary assistance. - Hryhorov reported.

He added that "emergency services are working on site."

Acting Mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar clarified that during this attack, Russia used a drone with shrapnel to cause as much damage as possible.

The drone was filled with shrapnel to maximize harm to people - he reported.

Kobzar also added that the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Sumy attacked by Russia: enemy drone hit an educational institution, wounded reported