UAH 28 million returned to the state in two tax evasion cases in February - Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

In 28 days of February, the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, in cooperation with the BEB in the Kyiv region, ensured the return of UAH 28 million to the state budget within the framework of two criminal proceedings regarding tax evasion. - reported the prosecutor's office.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, these are two criminal proceedings:

in one of the proceedings, an official of the enterprise intentionally applied an understated income tax rate, which led to the non-receipt of UAH 22 million to the budget. After the violation was exposed, the funds were reimbursed in full;

in another case, the head of the company evaded paying VAT and excise tax during operations involving the sale of excisable products. This refers to more than UAH 6 million in damages to the state, which were also compensated.

"28 million hryvnias are already working for the victory and well-being of Ukraine," the prosecutor's office emphasized.

