UAH 28 million returned to the state in two tax evasion cases in February - Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 920 views

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office and the Territorial Department of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) in the Kyiv region returned UAH 28 million to the state budget. The funds were recovered within two criminal proceedings regarding tax evasion.

UAH 28 million returned to the state in two tax evasion cases in February - Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with the BEB, ensured the return of UAH 28 million to the state budget in February 2026 within the framework of two criminal proceedings for tax evasion. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

In 28 days of February, the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, in cooperation with the BEB in the Kyiv region, ensured the return of UAH 28 million to the state budget within the framework of two criminal proceedings regarding tax evasion.

- reported the prosecutor's office.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, these are two criminal proceedings:

  • in one of the proceedings, an official of the enterprise intentionally applied an understated income tax rate, which led to the non-receipt of UAH 22 million to the budget. After the violation was exposed, the funds were reimbursed in full;
    • in another case, the head of the company evaded paying VAT and excise tax during operations involving the sale of excisable products. This refers to more than UAH 6 million in damages to the state, which were also compensated.

      "28 million hryvnias are already working for the victory and well-being of Ukraine," the prosecutor's office emphasized.

      E-audit launched in Ukraine: what taxpayers need to know01.01.26, 15:59 • 4083 views

