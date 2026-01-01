E-audit launched in Ukraine: what taxpayers need to know

$42.350.03
49.790.06
ukenru
01:04 PM • 5812 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 10169 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 11032 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 10914 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 84644 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 101446 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 38914 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 38115 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 33633 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 27348 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2.2m/s
77%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Minus 1060 fighters and 769 UAVs: with what losses do Russians enter 2026January 1, 05:48 AM • 14970 views
Trump voiced a New Year's wish for peace during a party at Mar-a-LagoVideoJanuary 1, 07:47 AM • 14415 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with EinsteinJanuary 1, 08:01 AM • 58392 views
Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 1, 08:05 AM • 12480 views
In Volyn, fires at critical infrastructure facilities were extinguished after a Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoJanuary 1, 08:12 AM • 9534 views
Publications
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral11:39 AM • 9286 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 84610 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 50451 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 87144 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 85087 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Oleh Syniehubov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideo12:15 PM • 3628 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 19978 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 21714 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 50458 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 22104 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Tor missile system
MIM-104 Patriot

E-audit launched in Ukraine: what taxpayers need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

Starting January 1, an electronic audit system (E-audit) was launched in Ukraine. It automatically checks taxpayers' accounting data, identifying risks and inconsistencies.

E-audit launched in Ukraine: what taxpayers need to know

From today, January 1, the electronic audit system - E-audit - has started operating in Ukraine, the State Tax Service of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

"The focus of control is primarily on risky operations. Instead of dozens of documents - one standardized electronic file SAF-T UA," said acting head of the State Tax Service Lesya Karnaukh about the new digital tool for tax control.

As reported by the tax office, E-audit is:

  • automatic verification of the structure, logical consistency and completeness of the taxpayer's accounting data;
    • application of analytical and audit tests to assess the correctness of data and completeness of operations display;
      • identification of potential risks and inconsistencies that require additional analysis;
        • formation of analytical conclusions for making management decisions.

          The system, as indicated, automatically analyzes structured data of accounting and tax accounting of taxpayers in electronic format.

          The main source of such data is the SAF-T UA file. It, as indicated, contains all key information about business operations; accounting; assets; tax liabilities; other primary indicators of the taxpayer's activity.

          "Who should submit the SAF-T UA file? Large taxpayers exclusively if they receive a request from the tax office during a documentary audit and in accordance with the requirements of the law," the tax service reported.

          Today marks the full launch of eExcise testing: what businesses need to know01.01.26, 10:01 • 2012 views

          Julia Shramko

          SocietyEconomyLife hack
          State Tax Service of Ukraine
          Ukraine