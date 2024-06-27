Tymoshenko confirmed that law enforcement officers came to his house to search it

Advisor to the Minister of Defense and former deputy head of the Prosecutor General's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko confirmed that he was searched, UNN reports.

I confirm that I have been searched in connection with a case to which I have nothing to do. I have fulfilled all the requirements of law enforcement officers, I have no personal claims against me - Tymoshenko said.

Earlier , journalist Vitaliy Glagola reported that NABU officers detained former deputy head of the OP and curator of the Big Construction project Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Subsequently, NV reported, citing a source, that former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko's house was searched in connection with the case of leaks to NABU.

At the same time, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office told UNN's correspondent that they "can neither confirm nor deny" the searches.

Context

During his time in Tymoshenko's campaign, he was at the center of public scandals several times. In particular, it was he who, as a source, provided several media outlets with Bohdan's "resignation letter," although it was a fake document. After the outbreak of the great war, journalists discovered that Tymoshenko had been using a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV that the Americans had given to Ukraine to transport citizens out of the war zone - later NABU reported that the deputy head of the OP had been doing so legally.

In January 2023, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote a letter of resignation from his post.