NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 75015 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 83670 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 103711 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 180335 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 225688 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138929 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366191 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181126 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149302 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197742 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Tymoshenko confirmed that law enforcement officers came to his house to search it

Kyiv • UNN

 57261 views

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, an adviser to the Minister of Defense and former deputy head of the OP, confirmed that he was searched by law enforcement officers in a case that allegedly "has nothing to do with him." He also assured that he had complied with all law enforcement demands.

Tymoshenko confirmed that law enforcement officers came to his house to search it

Advisor to the Minister of Defense and former deputy head of the Prosecutor General's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko confirmed that he was searched, UNN reports.

I confirm that I have been searched in connection with a case to which I have nothing to do. I have fulfilled all the requirements of law enforcement officers, I have no personal claims against me 

- Tymoshenko said.

Add

Earlier , journalist Vitaliy Glagola reported that NABU officers detained former deputy head of the OP and curator of the Big Construction project Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Subsequently, NV reported, citing a source, that  former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko's house was searched in connection with the case of leaks to NABU.  

At the same time, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office told UNN's correspondent that they "can neither confirm nor deny" the searches.

Context

During his time in Tymoshenko's campaign, he was at the center of public scandals several times. In particular, it was he who, as a source, provided several media outlets with Bohdan's "resignation letter," although it was a fake document. After the outbreak of the great war, journalists discovered that Tymoshenko had been using a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV that the Americans had given to Ukraine to transport citizens out of the war zone - later NABU reported that the deputy head of the OP had been doing so legally.

In January 2023, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote a letter of resignation  from his post.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
