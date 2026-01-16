Tymoshenko arrived at court for the pre-trial detention hearing

The leader of the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, arrived at the courtroom where she is expected to be chosen for a pre-trial detention measure, as evidenced by a video from the courtroom distributed by the media, writes UNN.

On January 16, the prosecutor filed a motion with the court to apply a pre-trial detention measure in the form of a bail of UAH 50 million to the leader of the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, who is suspected of offering undue benefits to people's deputies.

NABU and SAP reported suspicion to the head of the faction in the Verkhovna Rada.

According to the investigation, after NABU and SAP exposed facts of undue benefits received by people's deputies of Ukraine for making decisions on draft laws in parliament in December 2025, "the suspect initiated negotiations with individual people's deputies regarding the introduction of a systemic mechanism for providing undue benefits in exchange for loyal behavior during voting."

"It was not about one-time agreements, but about a regular cooperation mechanism that involved advance payments and was designed for a long period. People's deputies were supposed to receive instructions on voting, and in some cases - on abstaining or not participating in the vote," the SAP said.

Qualification: Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Offer, promise or provision of undue benefits to an official).