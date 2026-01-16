$43.180.08
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
State of emergency in energy: what it means
Tymoshenko arrived at court for the pre-trial detention hearing

Kyiv • UNN

Yulia Tymoshenko arrived at court, where a pre-trial detention measure will be chosen for her. The prosecutor is requesting a bail of UAH 50 million in the case concerning the offer of undue benefits to people's deputies.

Tymoshenko arrived at court for the pre-trial detention hearing

The leader of the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, arrived at the courtroom where she is expected to be chosen for a pre-trial detention measure, as evidenced by a video from the courtroom distributed by the media, writes UNN.

Addition

On January 16, the prosecutor filed a motion with the court to apply a pre-trial detention measure in the form of a bail of UAH 50 million to the leader of the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, who is suspected of offering undue benefits to people's deputies.

NABU and SAP reported suspicion to the head of the faction in the Verkhovna Rada.

According to the investigation, after NABU and SAP exposed facts of undue benefits received by people's deputies of Ukraine for making decisions on draft laws in parliament in December 2025, "the suspect initiated negotiations with individual people's deputies regarding the introduction of a systemic mechanism for providing undue benefits in exchange for loyal behavior during voting."

"It was not about one-time agreements, but about a regular cooperation mechanism that involved advance payments and was designed for a long period. People's deputies were supposed to receive instructions on voting, and in some cases - on abstaining or not participating in the vote," the SAP said.

Qualification: Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Offer, promise or provision of undue benefits to an official).

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Yulia Tymoshenko
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine