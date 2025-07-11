Tykhyi announced when the next round of meetings between the Ukrainian and American sides will begin

New contacts between the Ukrainian and American sides will take place today, and will continue next week. Who exactly will arrive in Ukraine from the American side is not yet announced for security reasons, said the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Heorhiy Tykhyi during a briefing, answering a question about the visit to Ukraine of the special representative of US President Donald Trump, General Keith Kellogg, reports UNN.

Details

Planned contacts between the Ukrainian and American sides. Some of them will take place today. Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha will have contacts with the American side. We have even more meetings at various levels ahead, including next week - Tykhyi said.

At the same time, he refused to say who would arrive in Ukraine from the American side, explaining it by security considerations.

As for specific visits, we do not announce them for security reasons. We will wait until the other side is ready to announce them - emphasized the MFA spokesman.

Addition

Special representative of US President Donald Trump, Keith Kellogg, noted that he will arrive in Kyiv on Monday and stay in Ukraine for a whole week.

Thank you. We will be there. We will be in Kyiv on Monday. For a whole week - Kellogg said.

Tykhyi also reported that defense support for Ukraine from the United States of America continues. Currently, American and Ukrainian teams are working on resolving details regarding defense packages.