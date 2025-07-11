$41.820.05
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
12:36 PM • 18470 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Tykhyi announced when the next round of meetings between the Ukrainian and American sides will begin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1786 views

New contacts between the Ukrainian and American sides will take place today and next week. Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi does not announce who exactly will arrive in Ukraine for security reasons, although US President's special representative Keith Kellogg previously stated his visit to Kyiv.

Tykhyi announced when the next round of meetings between the Ukrainian and American sides will begin

New contacts between the Ukrainian and American sides will take place today, and will continue next week. Who exactly will arrive in Ukraine from the American side is not yet announced for security reasons, said the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Heorhiy Tykhyi during a briefing, answering a question about the visit to Ukraine of the special representative of US President Donald Trump, General Keith Kellogg, reports UNN.

Details

Planned contacts between the Ukrainian and American sides. Some of them will take place today. Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha will have contacts with the American side. We have even more meetings at various levels ahead, including next week

 - Tykhyi said.

At the same time, he refused to say who would arrive in Ukraine from the American side, explaining it by security considerations.

As for specific visits, we do not announce them for security reasons. We will wait until the other side is ready to announce them

 - emphasized the MFA spokesman.

Addition

Special representative of US President Donald Trump, Keith Kellogg, noted that he will arrive in Kyiv on Monday and stay in Ukraine for a whole week.

Thank you. We will be there. We will be in Kyiv on Monday. For a whole week

- Kellogg said.

Tykhyi also reported that defense support for Ukraine from the United States of America continues. Currently, American and Ukrainian teams are working on resolving details regarding defense packages.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Keith Kellogg
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
